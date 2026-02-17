Virginia's bench is one of the better units on the team this season and ranks No.45 in the country in average bench points. The Hoos average 29.08 bench points per game and have scored 727 bench points this season. One of the main leaders in that has been Chance Mallory, who is the fourth-leading scorer on the team as a true freshman, averaging 10.2 points per game. Mallory hit a career-high 17 points against Notre Dame.

Sharpshooter Jacari White is right below Mallory, averaging 8.4 points per game. However, White has shown the ability to take over games and lead the Cavaliers in scoring. His game against Florida State on the road was key to pulling out the tight victory after he finished with 19 points.

You can forget about Ugonna Onyenso as well, who averages 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. He has been a great addition this season and is getting it done on both ends of the floor for the Hoos. On Saturday, he added eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Once again proved how valuable he is to the teams’ success. On Monday, head coach Ryan Odom talked about how well the bench has been this season.

“Yeah, they've been huge all season. I think the story of this season has been the sacrifice of not only the guys that are coming off the bench, but also the guys that have been starting the majority of the season. They all sacrifice in their own way, and Ugo is a prime example of that. He's a dynamite player, an even better person. Our players and staff are really confident in him. He impacts the game in a huge way. You go back to the Florida State game, he blocks the shot in the corner, the three-point shot. Last game, he blocked, you know, the shot in the lane, you know, to secure the victory. Just really excited for him and uh that we've all been a part of, you know, able to witness his growth,” said Odom.

Without the bench, the Cavaliers wouldn’t be as good this season and in contention for an ACC title. At times, the bench has carried the starters and provided a necessary punch to give the team a spark when they are struggling and trying to score points. The Hoos wouldn’t have reached 22 wins without it. Everybody is bought into one goal, which is winning and playing at a high level, whether you start or not.

“Yeah, I mean it (the brotherhood) contributes in a big way. They're extremely connected. I think I said this the other night, like these guys will be friends long after Virginia. They've just created that strong a bond since they've been here together. I know that when they're not together, when certain guys have to leave, and they're separated, they'll certainly be sad about that,” said Odom.

The brotherhood and bond this team has can take it a long way, especially if the bench keeps playing at the level they are. It makes the Cavaliers a tough out and a team nobody wants to see come March.

