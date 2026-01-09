Five Things To Know About Stanford Ahead of Virginia’s Upcoming Matchup

After defeating California 84-60 earlier this week, the Virginia Cavaliers are now heading into their matchup against Stanford this weekend. Both programs own a 2-1 record in conference play, but UVA is hoping to edge out the Cardinal for their 14th win of the season.

Ahead of the game, here are five things you need to know about Stanford, and what the Cavaliers will be up against.

1. Cardinal Looks for Clean Sweep

Jan 7, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oskar Giltay (15) dunks the ball during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Stanford will be making its way to Charlottesville, Va. for the fourth time in program history, but it hasn't done so in nearly two decades. While the Cardinal makes a historic return to John Paul Jones Arena, they will also be seeking their first road sweep since 2020.

Earlier this week, Stanford defeated Virginia Tech by an uncomfortably close margin, ultimately clinching a 69-68 victory, providing them with some confidence heading into their next meeting.

2. Stanford at a Disadvantage

Dec 30, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Kyle Smith instructs his team against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Now that Stanford is part of the ACC, they've been grappling with a challenging travel schedule. Having to travel to the East Coast for play does not come with ease, automatically placing them at a disadvantage, while UVA is fortunate to have the comfort of playing at home this time around. Will Virginia be able to take advantage of this and prevent the Cardinal from clinching another road victory?

3. Ebuka Okorie Is the Player To Watch

Jan 7, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) drives with the basketball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Although this hasn't been a seamless season for the Cardinal, having guard Ebuka Okorie on their side gives them much more credibility. So far this year, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman is averaging 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor. With these numbers, he ranks eighth in the nation in scoring and sits at No. 2 in the ACC, just behind Duke's Cameron Boozer with 23.3 points per game.

His latest matchup stunned fans, as he posted a game-high of 31 points, and it seems like he's making a habit out of scoring in the thirties. Along with his 31 points, he registered two rebounds and six assists. If the Cavaliers want to ward off Stanford, they will need to keep an eye on Okorie.

4. Momentum Starts To Build

Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) and Stanford Cardinal forward Chisom Okpara (10) go for a rebound during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

The Cardinal is currently running 2-1 in the ACC, and their most recent matchups have shown Stanford's grit on the court. Not only did they defeat the Hokies this week, but last week, they also handed an 80-76 loss to Louisville. Momentum is building, and entering tomorrow's game in hopes of claiming a road sweep, the Cardinal is not going to let up easily.

5. Kyle Smith and Ryan Odom in Similar Boat

Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Kyle Smith reacts during the first half against Louisville Cardinals at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Stanford's head coach Kyle Smith was hired in March 2024, right around the time Virginia's head coach Ryan Odom was hired. With both teams navigating their first year under new leadership, with their respective programs holding similar records, it will be interesting to see how the game plays out.

Smith was named 2024 Pac-12 Coach of the Year after wrapping up a stunning season at Washinton State. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, as does Odom.