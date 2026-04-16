Five Transfer Portal Players UVA Should Target To Complete Roster

The transfer portal is in full effect, and the Cavaliers have yet to add any players just yet. Let’s take a look at some players they should potentially consider adding to the roster.

1. C Massamba Diop

The true freshman center had a good season for Arizona State this past season and averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Diop also averaged 2.1 blocks and 0.6 assists. He could be the perfect complement to Johann Grünloh in the front court and be a player that Odom could feature, but also one that can defend at a high level. Now Diop was a star player at Arizona State, and asking him to take a more rotational role may not be easy, but he is a guy who would benefit under the system of Odom.

2. SG Paul McNeil Jr

Keep an eye out for this name. Now, Virginia does have a number of guards on the roster, but you can never have too much good guard play. McNeil Jr has already shown the ability to improve, averaging 4.2 points his freshman year up to 13.8 points during his sophomore campaign. He does a lot of his damage from the three-point line, which is exactly what coach Odom wants from his guards. He wants spacing and guys who can shoot the basketball. McNeil Jr hit it at a 42.7% keep from long range and was a solid free-throw shooter, nailing 82.4% of his shots from the charity stripe. To put it simply, McNeil Jr would make the Cavaliers an even better offensive team.

3. SF Elyjah Freeman

Freeman averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during his sophomore season with Auburn. Defensively, he got it done, averaging 1.3 steals. He hit a season-high 27 points against Queens University on 9-13 shooting. Freeman had 13 games where he crossed double-figures for the Tigers. Now, and area where he will have to be more consistent is the three point line where he only shot 34.3%. However, coach Odom has shown the ability to develop guys and get them to shoot efficiently from beyond the arc. That shouldn’t be a problem in this offense. Virginia needs another wing player that can score the basketball, and Freeman fits the bill.

4. C Drew Fielder

Fielder is certainly an option worth considering for Virginia and could be a great addition. Fielder averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 54.7% shooting from the field. What is even more impressive for Fielder is his three-point percentage, knocking it down at a 40.9% clip. He doesn’t have the shot blocking presence or the elite defensive skillset, but he could run in rotation with different groups that are more offence-minded for Coach Odom. He is also a good shooter from the free-throw line, making 78.5% of his shots at the charity stripe. Fielder has already had several Big 10 visits, but could be a worthy option for the Cavaliers.

5. SF Isaac Celiscar

Another worthy option to consider on the wing for Coach Odom and the Hoos. He would provide a scoring punch to the offense and be a guy who could come in and help the second unit. This past year with Yale, Celiscar averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 57.3% shooting. Celiscar was also efficient from beyond the arc shooting 40.7% from deep. Celiscar hit a season-high 27 points against Cornell on 12-16 shooting. He is a guy who can get hot and is tough to slow down when he gets going. Another great wing option for the Cavaliers that can do damage.