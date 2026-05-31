The Most Slept On Transfer For Virginia Next Season That Nobody Is Talking About



Virginia made several moves this offseason to improve the team. They were aggressive about whom they brought in to contribute and to help the program take the next step forward. There is one transfer that is being slept on and flying under the radar. One of the biggest questions Virginia faced was how they would be able to replicate their really sound defense from a season ago. Of the 30 transfers the Cavaliers got, half of them were on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the main areas they looked to add was on the defensive line. With so many players leaving, they had to bring in the players necessary to help. This one transfer they got could have a big impact on the team and be a key player in the rotation, and maybe even start.

The one nobody is talking about is Ezekiel Larry. Larry had a good season for the Yale Bulldogs after transferring back in 2025. He recorded 48 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, six QB hurries, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Larry also recorded a career-high six tackles against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Larry would be named a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League selection. He also had four multi-sack games last season. He was dominant whenever he was on the field and wrecked havoc on the Ivy League.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, you can’t help but be excited about what he can bring to the table. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Larry registered an 83.8 defensive grade, 90.1 pass rush grade, and a 75.0 run defense grade. The area he improved the most was run defense, going from a 64.7 in 2024 to a 75. Larry also had 46 pressures and 22 defensive stops.

The one area to watch for Larry is if he can continue to improve his missed tackle percentage. Last season, he finished with a 16.7% in that category, which is the second-highest of his career. In 2024, he had a 25% missed tackle percentage. It will be something to monitor, especially making the jump to the ACC. He will have to be better in that regard with all of the great teams Virginia will face in 2026.

Virginia has a potent defense, but added a lot of pieces on the defensive line to have a strong rotation. Larry’s ability to play both the run and affect the passer on passing downs will be beneficial. He recorded his highest pass rush grade of his career, finishing with a 90.1, and had two seasons with a pass rush grade of 85 or better. You add in his improved run defense, and you have a potential problem at the edge rusher position. Virginia already has Fisher Camac, but now you may have another guy who can set the edge and be effective in the fall.

