How Does San Francisco Transfer Malik Thomas Fit With Virginia Basketball?
According to 247Sports, Virginia has the 28th strongest transfer class in the country and the fifth best in the ACC. The 2025-26 class is highlighted by shooting guard Malik Thomas. Thomas is coming over to the East Coast after four seasons in California: the first two at USC, followed by two at the University of San Francisco. 247Sports lists Thomas as a 4-star transfer with a 95.0 overall rating. That mark is good enough to rank him the 51st overall transfer in the portal.
Let's get to know the Cavaliers' new offensive threat at the starting shooting guard spot ahead of the season.
Scoring Machine
The 6'5" SoCal native is the definition of a volume scorer. Thomas led the entire West Coast Conference in scoring last season, averaging 19.9 points on just over 13 shots per contest - the 22nd highest scoring average across Division I. The senior also ranked among the top of the conference in three-point attempts (5.3) and three-point percentage (39.4).
Thomas's offensive game is multi-dimensional. The guard's size allows him to attack the paint and get to the free-throw line. The four-star transfer led the WCC in both free-throw attempts per game (6.5) and free throws made per game (5.6), good enough for an 85.1% free-throw percentage.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon described Thomas' offensive skillset to a tee as a high school recruit back in 2020.
"Three level scorer who has range to the perimeter, has pull-up midrange jumper and uses athleticism and strength to finish at basket. "
Questions About Efficiency
Thomas committed to USC in 2021. He played two seasons with the Trojans, averaging two points in six minutes per game. Thomas then transferred to SFU, where his usage percentage exploded. The increase in offensive looks led to Thomas' shooting percentages taking a hit. When a shooter is asked to shoulder a large load, you usually will see their efficiency dip.
The 2024 All-WCC First Team guard saw his field goal percentage drop by three points between his junior and senior years as he attempted five more shots per game in 2024. Thomas tends to limit his own offensive impact when he settles for lower-quality jumpers and does not attack the rim.
I think playing alongside fellow transfers Dallin Hall and Jacari White will open up a plethora of opportunities for Wilson. All three options will require attention of their own so Wilson should not have the same heavy load as when he played in San Francisco. White and Hall will be filling more playmaking roles and should be able to get the ball to Wilson for open shots on the wing.
Before College Basketball
In 2021, Thomas graduated from Damien High School in La Verne, California as the leading scorer in school history. As a senior, Thomas averaged over 22 points, five rebounds and nearly two steals a game. He was named Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was named California Junior of the Year in 2020 and the Freshman of the Year in 2018.