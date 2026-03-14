How to Watch No. 1 Duke vs No. 10 Virginia: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Tonight's ACC Championship

The top two teams in the ACC are going to square off again for the ACC Tournament Championship.

Virginia and Duke have been the top teams in the conference all season, and they are going to determine who takes home the hardware in Charlotte. The two teams met a couple of weeks ago and it did not go well for UVA, as they lost by nearly 30 points. This is not the same Duke team that they faced then however and they are not going to be playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke is missing guard Caleb Foster and center Patrick Ngongba in this game, but they still have the top player in the country in Cameron Boozer and a host of other talent. They are the favorites for a reason and it is going to be a huge challenge for Ryan Odom's team tonight.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Site: Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

TV: ESPN, ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Big win on Friday night

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) dribbles as Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) and forward Shelton Henderson (7) defend in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Some notes on Friday's victory over the Hurricanes:

UVA has won 29 or more games for the ninth time in school history

• UVA is 13-3 away from home, including a 5-1 mark on neutral courts

• Odom’s 29 wins mark his career high for wins in his 12-year head coaching career (28 at VCU in 2024-25)

• Odom’s 29 wins are the second-most by a first-year ACC head coach (Bill Guthridge 34 in 1998)

• Odom has advanced to the conference championship game in each of the last four seasons (Utah State 2023, VCU 2024 and 2025 and UVA 2026)

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in 20 games (most since 21 in 2000-01)

• UVA (11 3-pointers) has made 10 of more 3-pointers in a school-record 20 games, surpassing the 13 games by the 2018-19 national champion

• UVA’s 26-point lead at 80-54 marked Miami’s largest deficit of the season (19 vs. Florida)

• UVA closed the first half on a 13-2 run to gain a 38-23 lead

• UVA is 24-2 when leading at the half

• UVA held Miami to a season-low 23 points in the first half

• UVA won the rebound battle 38-26, improving to 26-1 when outrebounding its opponent

Virginia is the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament for the sixth time (1982, 1983, 2007, 2016, 2023) and first since 2023

• UVA has posted a 10-5 mark as the No. 2 seed in tournament, advancing to the ACC Tournament final (and losing all four contests) in 1982 (Greensboro), 1983 (Atlanta), 2016 (Washington, D.C.) and 2023 (Greensboro) and 2026 (Charlotte)

• The Cavaliers are 49-67 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 10-15 in Charlotte, reaching the title game in 1990, 1994 and 2026

• UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018

• UVA is 11-17 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament

• UVA’s last appearance in the tournament final was in 2023