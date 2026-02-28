How To Watch No.11 Virginia vs No.1 Duke: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia is in action today and will travel to face No.1 Duke on the road. It will be a true Litmus test to see where the Cavaliers are and if they can hang with the best in their country. Virginia last time out blew out NC State for the season sweep of the Wolfpack in a 90-61 victory. The Hoos were led by their defense which forced NC State to shoot 29% from the floor. The Cavaliers also added 12 blocks on the day and secured the rim. Johann Grunloh added a career-high eight blocks on the evening. Ugonnna Onyenso chipped in four blocks for the Cavaliers. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about their play and how invaluable it was.

"They can clean up a shot or somebody on a downhill, and it can turn into offense for us on the other side. And Johann was unbelievable tonight, having eight blocks. It's impressive. And he was just very clean with it, like he was there with his body and in between them, in the basket, and a couple times came out of nowhere - like he did the other night, just really excited for his you developmentally - just the energy that he's playing with right now is really, really solid,” said Odom.

Virginia will need a similar performance to have a chance at slowing down one of the top players in the country, Cameron Boozer. Let’s take a look of how you can tune into today’s matchup.

How to watch and listen

Date/Time: Saturday Feb. 28, 2026 / 12 p.m. ET

Site: Durham, NC./ Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314)

TV: ESPN; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81)

It will be a raucous environment for one of the biggest games of the season in the ACC conference. Here is Coach Odom on playing in a hostile environment, and one of the best environments in college basketball

"I think you talk about it, but you don't make a big deal about it. It's like you have to go in there and play the game. Once the game is in between the lines one team is going to set the tone, and the jabs are going to be thrown back and forth, and you have to play the game as it comes. And if you get caught up in what's going on in your surroundings then you won't be able to focus on what's really important, and that's competing to win. It's a really tough place to play, but it's a tough place to play, certainly because of the environment, their care for the place, but it's also the players and the coaches that have done such a great job over the years,” said Odom.

It won’t be easy for the Cavaliers, but they can potentially move up in their seeding in the NCAA tournament and get a resume-defining win over their ACC counterpart, Duke.