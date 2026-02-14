Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 15 Virginia vs Ohio State

After their improbable win over Florida State on Tuesday, Virginia looks to extend its winning streak with an out of conference matchup in the middle of February. The Cavaliers head to Nashville for a clash with Ohio State, who comes into this game squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needing a win.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 away from home, including a 2-1 mark in neutral site contests. UVA meets its third Big Ten foe this season, defeating Northwestern (83-78) and Maryland (80-72) earlier this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last four contests. Virginia assistant coach Bryce Crawford served as a manager at Ohio State from 2007-11. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.9 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 18th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

How do the teams matchup?

Feb 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder (28) drives the ball down the court during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Virginia is 3-3 all-time vs. Ohio State in a series that dates back to 1932. UVA and OSU meet for the first time at a neutral site. The Cavaliers defeated the Buckeyes 63-61 at John Paul Jones Arena in the last meeting between the teams on Nov. 30, 2016. UVA also defeated Ohio State 64-58 in the 2015 Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Columbus and 89-73 in 1981 during its three game win streak in the series. UVA legend Ralph Sampson poured in 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in UVA’s 89-73 win over OSU at University Hall. OSU defeated UVA 30-26 in the inaugural meeting between the teams in Charlottesville on Feb. 6, 1932.

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.7), offensive rebounds (14.3) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.294), second in field goal percentage defense (.393), rebound margin (+9.0) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.5 ppg), scoring margin (+14.4) and assist/turnover ratio (1.58) and fourth in assists (17.0), 3-pointers (10.1) and defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.1 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (52.1%) and 15th in rebounds (6.6 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.1 bpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (2.0 spg), 14th in assists (3.6 apg), and 20th in free throw percentage (76.1%). Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

Bruce Thornton is looking to become just the second Buckeye ever to record 1,700 points, 400 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. He would join Kelvin Ransey, who had 1,934 points, 516 assists and 417 rebounds from 1977-80. Thornton is currently at 1,950 points, 462 rebounds and 499 assists. He would be just the 11th Big Ten player to reach those milestone numbers as well. Purdue’s Braden Smith also joined the club this season. Another milestone trifecta on the horizon would be the 2,000-point, 500 rebound, 500 assist club. Only one Big Ten player (PSU’s Talor Battle) has hit those career marks and he’s one of only 23 players all-time.

Ohio State senior center Christoph Tilly has shared the ball well this season. He has 55 assists so far,

which is the most by a Buckeye big man since Kaleb Wesson had 60 assists in the 2019-20 season. As for Buckeyes 7-foot and taller, only Brad Sellers has had more than Tilly. Sellers dished-out 53 assists as a senior in the 1985-86 season. Tilly has been a gifted passer throughout his career. He had 54 assists as a sophomore at Santa Clara and a career-high 58 last season.

Virginia has not been playing its best basketball lately, but they have continued to find ways to win. Despite this not being a conference game, UVA still needs to play with high intensity and continue to show why they should be considered for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. It won't be pretty, but someone will step up and hit shots for the Cavaliers and their defense will continues to be strong. UVA wins a close one.

Final Score: Virginia 71, Ohio State 65

More Virginia Basketball News: