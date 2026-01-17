How to Watch No. 16 Virginia vs SMU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After getting their biggest win of the season earlier this week against Louisville, No. 16 Virginia is back on the road today to face SMU. The Cavaliers continue to look like not only one of the top teams in the ACC, but the country as well, but they will face stiff competition from SMU, who is one of the most talented teams in the conference.

Virginia is 1-2 against SMU in the series that began in 2013. SMU swept two games against Virginia last season. The Mustangs defeated the Cavaliers 63-51 win in the inaugural ACC meeting between the teams in Dallas on Dec. 7, 2024. SMU finished the sweep with a 54-52 win over UVA in Charlottesville on Jan. 15, 2025. The Cavaliers squared off against the Mustangs in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge on Nov. 29, 2013. The Cavaliers would go on to claim the tournament title after defeating Missouri State

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 / Noon ET

Site: Dallas, Texas/Moody Coliseum (7,000)

TV: ESPN2; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Jay Alter (pxp), Jim Boeheim (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (106 or 193),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM955)

Another big win on the way?

Virginia is hoping that this year's game vs SMU is going to be different than the last time they had to play them.

Boopie Miller drilled a game-winning 3-pointer near the buzzer to lift SMU to a 54-52 win at Virginia on Jan. 15, 2025. UVA used a 12-0 run to gain a 50-45 lead, but SMU responded by burying three straight 3-pointers, including two from Miller, who led the Mustangs with 12 points. UVA’s Blake Buchanan recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. UVA shot a season-low 15.4 percent from distance (4 of 26).

No. 16 Virginia raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed in a 79- 70 win at No. 20 Louisville on Jan. 13 at KFC Yum! Center. Malik Thomas sank a career-high six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 19 points. Johann Grünloh netted 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks, while Sam Lewis chipped in 15 points along with a key block. Former Cavalier Isaac McKneely led Louisville with 19 points

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (42.1), offensive rebounds (14.1), field goal percentage defense (.379), and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.286), second in blocks (6.7 bpg), rebound margin (+9.1) and 3-point percentage (.370), third in scoring margin (+17.7), fourth in assist/turnover

ratio (1.61), 3-pointers (10.5), scoring defense (67 ppg), and defensive rebounds (27.9 rpg) and fifth in assists (17.4). Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16 ppg), ninth in field goals goal percentage (54.1%) and 20th in rebounds (6.2 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks third in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 10th in assists (4.1 apg). Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh are tied for second in blocks (2.6 bpg) and Grünloh is 15th in rebounds (6.8 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (2.0 spg) and sixth in free-throw percentage (83.1%).

