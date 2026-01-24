Preview and Final Score For No. 14 Virginia vs No. 22 North Carolina

Winners of five straight, Virginia heads into today's ranked matchup against North Carolina looking for another big conference win. UVA has taken down three of the best teams in the conference, beating NC State, Louisville, and SMU, but the Tar Heels are not going to be easy.

No. 14 Virginia (16-2) is third in the ACC at 5-1, while No. 22 North Carolina (15-4) is tied for seventh at 3-3. The Cavaliers are 10-0 at home this season and have an 11- game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has a five-game win streak and meets its second-ranked opponent (79-70 over then-No. 20 Louisville). UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02. The Cavaliers are averaging 84 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA is 13th in the KenPom.com and NET rankings.

Who wins?

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Virginia Cavaliers bench celebrates as forward Thijs de Ridder (28) is fouled during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Virginia is 62-136 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11. UNC has a two-game win streak in the series, including an 81- 66 win last season in Chapel Hill. Virginia is 38-45 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Charlottesville, including an 8-5 mark at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA is 8-1 in its last nine home games vs. the Tar Heels. UVA is 2-3 in its last five games and 5-5 in its last 10 games.

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.9), offensive rebounds (14.2), field goal percentage defense (.381), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.289) and blocks (6.4 bpg), second in rebound margin (+9.0) and 3-point percentage (.371), third in scoring defense (67.1 ppg) scoring margin (+16.9) assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in 3-pointers (10.6) and fifth in assists (17.4) and defensive rebounds (27.7 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.1 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.3%) and 20th in rebounds (6.2 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.2) and 10th in assists (4.4 apg). Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh are tied for second in blocks (2.5 bpg) and Grünloh is 15th in rebounds (6.8 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (2.0 spg) and eighth in free throw percentage (82.2%).

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar and freshman forward Caleb Wilson are on pace to become the first pair in ACC history to average 17 points and nine rebounds and shoot 55% from the floor (research courtesy of Jody Zeugner).

Veesaar and Wilson are combining for 36.9 points and 19.6 rebounds per game. They have blocked 48 shots, have 92 assists, shot 61.0% from the floor and attempted 235 free throws.

Four times this season, both players have scored 20 points. Against Wake Forest and Stanford, they combined to shoot 37 for 47 from the floor, the highest combined field goal percentage (78.7%) for two players in consecutive games in UNC history among players with 20 or more field goal attempts.

If Virginia wants to win, they are going to have to stop this duo and I think that Virginia has the inside presence to do so. The Cavaliers have improved by leaps and bounds over the course of the season on defense and I think that end of the floor is going to be the catalyst for yet another big win for UVA.

Final Score: Virginia 84, UNC 77

