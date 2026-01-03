How to Watch No. 21 Virginia vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia's ACC opener did not go as planned and now the Cavaliers are going to need a bounce back.

After losing to Virginia Tech in a triple overtime thriller, UVA is back on the road today to face NC State, one of the preseason favorites in the conference. The Wolfpack are 10-4 heading into this game and are ranked in the top 25 of the current KenPom Ratings, coming in at No. 24.

UVA is 3-2 away from home and 1-1 in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 12 games, most since 12 in 2006-07. The Cavaliers are averaging 87.0 points, second-most in school

history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55). UVA is 26th in kenpom.com and 31st in NET rankings. UVA’s Ryan Odom (2023-25) and NC State’s Will Wade (2015- 17) each served as head coach at VCU. NC State was picked to finish fourth in the ACC preseason poll, while Virginia was fifth.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 / 11 a.m.

Site: Raleigh, N.C./Lenovo Center (19,119)

TV: ESPN2; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Dave O’Brien (pxp), Jay Williams (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (137 or 193),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM955)

Can Virginia bounce back?

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) shoots a shot as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) defends during the second overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia is going to have to play better on the defensive end if they are going to find a way to beat NC State.

Malik Thomas scored a season-high 26 points and Thijs De Ridder tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1 ACC). Christian Gurdak (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Amani Hansberry (17 points, 15 rebounds) each added double-doubles for the Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC). The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 40-30 in the three overtimes to secure the half point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. UVA attempted a school-record 45 3-pointers in the loss. Virginia Tech out-rebounded UVA 60-54 and went 28 of 41 from the free throw line.

Virginia sports a 13-9 all-time record at Lenovo Center and former PNC Arena. The Cavaliers are 9-9 against NC State at the Lenovo Center and 4-0 in NCAA tournament action in 2014 and 2016. NC State snapped UVA’s 11-game winning streak at the arena (7-0 vs. NC State and 4-0 NCAA Tournament) with its 77-63 win back in 2021-22.

UVA ranks seventh nationally in offensive rebounds (14.8 rpg), 14th in rebounds (42.6 rpg) and 34th in rebound margin (8.5). UVA is 9-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. The Cavaliers pulled down 54 rebounds at Virginia Tech and have 48 or more rebounds in four games, out-rebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25). UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

