How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Butler: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
After a thrilling win over Northwestern on Friday, Virginia Basketball is back in action today and will take on Butler. The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 with their win over the Wildcats and can get another good win today. Coming into today's game, the Bulldogs are 4-1 and most recently got a seven-point win over South Carolina. They rank 55th overall on KenPom, while UVA ranks No. 35 after their win over Northwestern.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
Date: Sunday, Nov. 23rd
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Aiming for 6-0
- UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2022-23
• Ryan Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0
• UVA has scored 80 or more points in its first five games for the first time in school history
• UVA scored 80 or more points in five straight games for the first time since seven straight in 2001 (Florida State, Missouri, North Carolina, Clemson, Maryland, Wake Forest and NC State)
• UVA is 115-135 all-time against current Big Ten opponents
• UVA is 5-0 when leading at halftime
• UVA went on an 8-0 run to gain a 63-61 lead at 9:19 of the second half
• Northwestern started the second half on a 19-8 run to gain a 55-48 lead at 14:30
• UVA used a 24-13 rebound advantage to gain a 40-36 lead at the half
• UVA held its largest first half lead of eight (40-32) at 1:10
• Northwestern used a 7-0 run to gain a 17-10 lead at 12:07 of the first half
• UVA held a 49-25 rebound advantage and went 30 of 36 from the free throw line
Double Figure Scorers vs Northwestern: Thijs De Ridder (26), Chance Mallory (16), Malik Thomas (14), Dallin Hall (11)
• De Ridder scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the first half
• De Ridder tallied his fourth 20-point effort in five games
• De Ridder fouled out with 5:44 left in the game
• De Ridder reached double figures for the fourth time at UVA
• Mallory reached double figures for the third time with a season-high 16 points
• Mallory set season high in rebounds (8), free throws (9) and free throws attempted (10)
• Mallory fouled out with 1:40 left in the game
• Thomas reached double figures for the fourth time at UVA (59 career)
• Thomas’ consecutive free throw streak ended at 36 dating back to last season at San Francisco
• Hall reached double figures for the second time at UVA (36 career)
• Devin Tillis made his UVA debut after missing four games with a knee injury
• UVA started Hall, Thomas, Johann Grünloh, Sam Lewis and De Ridder for the fifth straight game