How To Watch Virginia Basketball vs Marshall: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
It has been a pretty breezy start for Ryan Odom in his first season at Virginia, as the Cavaliers have started 3-0 and they will look to improve that to 4-0 today with a win over Marshall.
This is going to be the first time that the two programs have faced each other since 2018, which was a Virginia win.
UVA is 107-11 at JPJ in non-conference play since 2009-10.
UVA has scored 80+ points in its first three games for the first time since 2006 (Arizona, Morgan St., UNC Asheville and UMES).
Ryan Odom is the third UVA coach to start his tenure 3-0, joining Henry Lannigan (4-0) and Ron Sanchez (3-0).
UVA ranks 12th in nationally in field goal percentage defense (32%), 15th in scoring defense (56.0) and 18th in rebound margin (18.3).
Johann Grünloh has blocked 14 shots this season, tied for the second-most by any ACC player through their first three career games in the last 30 years (Georgia Tech’s Alvin Jones – 19 in 1997-98).
How To Watch
The Virginia-Marshall game will streamed via ACC Network Extra on WatchESPN.com. Tipoff is slated for Noon on ACC Network Extra and Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Earlier this week, UVA was able to get a win over Hampton.
Ugonna Onyenso scored a career-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double as Virginia routed Hampton 91-53 on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Chance Mallory added 16 points, while Sam Lewis (13), Malik Thomas (11) and Jacari White (10) added 10 or more.
Onyenso and Johann Grünloh each blocked four shots and UVA out-rebounded Hampton 49-25.
Virginia holds a 7-2 advantage against Marshall in a series that dates back to 1928-29.
The Cavaliers are 5-0 against the Thundering Herd in Charlottesville and have a four-game win streak in the series.
Marshall posted a neutral site win vs. UVA in 1954 (103-98) and a home victory in 1967 (97-89).
Virginia is averaging 29.3 3-point attempts per game.
UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).
UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018. UVA is shooting 37.5 percent (33 of 88) from 3-point range. Sam Lewis and Jacari White lead the team in 3-pointers with seven each.