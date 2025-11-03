How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Rider: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
The Ryan Odom era officially begins tonight for Virginia Basketball.
After a couple of exhibitions, UVA will take the court for a game that counts and they will welcome Rider to Charlottesville. This is a great opportunity for the Cavaliers to start 1-0 and get some early momentum in the season.
How to Watch
Date / Time: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 / 7 p.m.
Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ACC Network Extra; Online: WatchESPN.com
Kevin DiDomenico and Tykera Carter
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network
, John Freeman & Jimmy Miller
, Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (NA),
SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM987)
Chance to Start 1-0
Virginia begins its 121st season of men’s basketball, sporting a 1,760-1,234 (.588) all-time record.
• UVA is 25-2 in its last 27 season-opening games.
• The Cavaliers are 97-23 all-time in 120 season-opening games.
• UVA is 104-11 at JPJ in non-conference play since 2009-10.
• Rider’s Maurizio D’Alessandro is a Charlottesville native. D’Alessandro played youth basketball with and against UVA’S Carter Lang, Desmond Roberts and Chance Mallory.
• D’Alessandro’s father, Ben, served as a graduate assistant coach at Virginia in 1998-99 under Head Coach Pete Gillen, his coach as a player at Providence.
• Ryan Odom is 5-5 all-time in season-opening games as a head coach (2-3 at UMBC, 1-1 at Utah State, 1-1 at VCU and 1-0 at Lenoir-Rhyne).
Virginia is 1-0 all-time vs. Rider, defeating the Broncs 76-49 at John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 19, 2009.
• Mike Scott tallied 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting to lead Virginia.
• Sammy Zeglinski added 12 points, while Jeff Jones added 11 points and Sylven Landesberg chipped in 10.
• UVA shot 51.8 percent from the field, went 7 of 16 from 3-point range, and won the rebound battle, 42-27.
Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
• Odom became the 13th head coach in the program’s history.
• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
• VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 11 seasons, he has compiled a career record of 222-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) and Charlotte (2015, interim head coach).
• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
• He led Lenoir-Rhyne to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2016.
• Odom coached UMBC to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.