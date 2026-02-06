How To Watch Virginia Basketball vs Syracuse: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After coming off a 67-47 victory over Pittsburgh three days ago, the Virginia Cavaliers are looking to extend their winning streak to four games this weekend. So far this season, the Cavaliers have played with numerous flaws, but they've still found a way to win. Now, they're riding a 19-3 overall record and stand at 8-2 in conference play.

With their next meeting approaching quickly, here's everything you need to know about tuning in.

How To Watch

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Site: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ESPN with Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

UVA Must Bounce Back on Offense

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

During Virginia's matchup against the Panthers earlier this week, the Cavaliers appeared to sputter on offense. While they clearly performed well enough to come out on top, they were not moving the ball as well as they have in previous games. Their defense, however, was rather strong, and they were able to claim an early lead. Starting fast will be imperative for Virginia tomorrow, and for its grueling matchups in the coming weeks. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his recent postgame press conference:

"Yeah, I mean, we were just kind of standing around, you know, not passing the ball like we typically do, not moving our bodies on offense. The press was slowing us down. We weren't executing against the press. I mean, we didn't turn it over against the press, but it just clearly slowed us. When we would get defensive rebounds, we weren't pushing the ball like we typically do. And so, clearly [those are] areas that we've got to attack and get better at."

Syracuse is ranked toward the middle of the ACC standings right now, holding a 13-10 overall record and 4-6 in conference play. They are far from Virginia's most intense competition this year, but this game is going to kick-start a long string of brutal games for the Cavaliers.

Although UVA has seen significant improvements this year, it should be noted that the last time these two programs faced each other, Syracuse came out on top 84-70. This year, J.J. Starling has been leading the pack with an average of 12.0 points per game—he will be a key player for the Cavaliers to keep an eye on.

If the Hoos want to seal another victory tomorrow afternoon, they must perform well on both sides of the ball, which means they need to bounce back from the offensive woes they encountered last game.

