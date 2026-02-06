Three Keys to Victory for Virginia Against Syracuse On Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers are back on a steady winning streak after their latest 67-47 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. They now have three consecutive wins under their belt, and they're aiming to extend that to four games by defeating Syracuse tomorrow afternoon.

Virginia is 14-7 all-time against the Syracuse, but back in March 2025, the Orange clinched an 84-70 victory over the Cavaliers. But given how competitive UVA has been this season, it's unlikely that Syracuse will come out on top this time.

But as always, upsets manage to find their way to the court—Virginia must stay vigilant. Ahead of the matchup, there are three keys to victory that will help the Cavaliers unlock another win.

Be Mindful of Fouling

It's no secret that Virginia struggles with foul trouble. At this point, they're leading the ACC in fouls per game, averaging 19.1, just barely edging out the Florida State Seminoles with 19.0 per game. This can inadvertently hinder UVA tomorrow, but it could certainly hurt them during their upcoming matchups. Balancing assertive play with aggressive play will be imperative.

Defensive Rebounding Must Continue To Improve

This is an area that the Cavaliers have had difficulty with throughout the season, but improvements have been made. However, it's still not quite where head coach Ryan Odom would like it. Defensive rebounding was a major goal for Virginia early on, and the work isn't over yet.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 5 in the ACC when it comes to defensive rebounding, with an average of 27.4 per game. Just above UVA are Duke (27.7), Georgia Tech (28.1), Louisville (28.2) and North Carolina (28.4). Coincidentally, Virginia will be facing both Duke and Georgia Tech in the coming weeks, so now is the time to step on the gas. As Odom stated:

“Our rebounding has gotten better, especially our defensive rebounding. That's three straight opponents that we've held, you know, in the 20s, you know, percent. Which certainly is a goal for us in each game. And then if we can outnumber on the other side and get offensive rebounds, you know, and our guys have been really good at that so far this season, you know, it's certainly an area of emphasis for us.”

Bounce Back on Offense

Overall, this year, the Cavaliers have been solid on offense, but they experienced a dip in performance during their latest matchup against the Panthers. Despite coming out on top, the ball wasn't moving as efficiently as it usually does. Virginia made it up on defense, but they must play well on both sides of the ball heading into the final stretch of their campaign.

