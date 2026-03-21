How to Watch Virginia vs. Georgia: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's First Round Game

After defeating Arizona State in the first four matchup on Thursday, Virginia is hoping to take down Georgia and advance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In her NCAA Tournament debut, Kymora Johnson became the only UVA player this century to record 10+ pts, 10 reb, 5 ast in an NCAA Tournament game. She joins Dawn Staley (1989, 1991), and DeMya Walker (1997) as the only players to accomplish the feat. Virginia has recorded 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season UVA recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time

since 1999-00

Virginia is averaging 74.7 points per game and limiting opposition to 64.0 ppg. The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 6.6 blocks per game. UVA has broken the program record for blocks in a season

(206) for the second consecutive season. UVA ranks No. 21 in NCAA Division I and No. 3 in the ACC

with 16.9 assists per game. Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,013-575 (.638) record.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Tipoff: Saturday, March 21, 2026 • 1:30 p.m. ET

Site: Iowa City, Iowa /Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Watch: ESPN2

Radio: 1070-AM/98.9-FM WINA – Luke Neer

Different UVA-UGA Connections

Virginia Director of Athletics, Carla Williams, was an All-SEC guard at Georgia from 1986-89. She ranks 37th in career scoring at Georgia with 1,115 points (9.4 ppg) Williams and Katie Abrahamson-Henderson were teammates at Georgia from 1986-87. Williams was an assistant coach on Hall of Fame coach Andy Landers’ staff from 1991-96, including teams that reached the 1995 and 1996 Final Fours, with an NCAA runner-up finish in 1996, and won the 1991 and 1996 SEC

Championships.

Williams was an assistant coach on Hall of Fame coach Andy Landers’ staff from 1991-96, including teams that reached the 1995 and 1996 Final Fours, with an NCAA runner-up finish in 1996, and won the 1991 and 1996 SEC Championships. Prior to coming to Virginia, Williams served as an athletics

administrator at the University of Georgia for 13 years and was named deputy director of athletics in 2015. She served as UGA’s assistant director of compliance from 1996-97 before continuing her ascent up the administrative ranks at Florida State, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Coach Mox and Coach Abe are good friends – Coach Abe was in Coach Mox’s wedding. Coach Mox and Coach Abe were on the same coaching staff at Indiana from 2009-2010 The two coaches each had separate stints on staff at Michigan State Both coaches began their head coaching careers at

Missouri State Georgia sophomore forward Mia Woolfolk is a native of Midlothian, Va., and the sister of Jay Woolfolk a former quarterback and starting pitcher for the UVA football and baseball programs (2022-2025)