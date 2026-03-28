How to Watch Virginia vs. TCU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's Sweet 16 Game

While there has been plenty of talk about whether or not Cinderella teams are dead in March Madness, the Virginia Cavaliers have taken that role in the NCAA Women's Tournament and they look to continue their run tonight when they face TCU in the Sweet 16.

Like their last game against Iowa, Virginia is going to be a sizeable underdog today, but this team is playing with a ton of confidence and won't shy away from the challenge ahead of them today.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tipoff: Saturday, March 28, 2026 • 7:30 p.m. ET

Site: Sacramento, Calif. / Golden 1 Center

Watch: ESPN

Radio: 1070-AM/98.9-FM WINA– Luke Neer

Best run in years

This is the best run for Virginia Women's Basketball in over 20 years and yesterday, head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton talked about what it is like to have the Cavaliers back in the Sweet 16:

"It means a lot. Part of the reason I wanted to come to Virginia, when was growing up, middle school days and things like that, Virginia was in the forefront of the country nationally. You know, Final Fours, obviously Debbie Ryan, who has been traveling with us. I just have tremendous respect for her.

But then Dawn Staley was playing and other players -- and I mean there's a whole laundry list of players -- Tammi Reiss and Wendy Palmer -- all of them. There's so many of them.

I knew where this program had been. And when I accepted this job, I hadn't followed it in recent years. I knew it wasn't in a good spot. But my vision of Virginia women's basketball was all that. It was the championships -- because I'm a native of Virginia. I knew this program, where it's been and where I could get it back to.

So being a part of the group that's getting it there, obviously leading this group, these young women who are leaving their legacy, is just a blessing. It's an honor to be a part of that. Historically, it's a rich program with history.

So I told our team in the summertime that we had a chance to leave a legacy this year. We had a chance to do something special. This is before the season even started.

So to see it all come to fruition -- and obviously we didn't want to just be satisfied with just a Sweet 16 -- we are still hungry for more. But to see it all come together, it fills me up. It truly, truly fills me up. And I'm just happy to see all the joy and smiles and happy to see them just living their dream."

Virginia is making its first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since the 2000 season The Cavaliers are the first team to advance to a Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four. UVA is looking to advance to its first regional final since 1996

The Cavaliers have advanced to the Elite Eight seven times with a 7-5 record in the Sweet Sixteen. UVA made 11 consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances from 1987-1997, then again in 2000. All 12 appearances came under head coach Debbie Ryan. Virginia has made the Sweet Sixteen as a 1 seed (twice), a 2 seed (three times), a 3 seed (four times) and a 4 seed (three times).

The Cavaliers have recorded a pair of upset wins in the Sweet Sixteen: (3) UVA def. (2) LA Tech 63-62 in 1995 (Storrs, Conn.) (3) UVA def. (2) ODU 72-60 in 1996 (Charlottesville, Va.)

UVA is the first double-digit seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen since South Dakota (10) and Creighton (10) did so in 2022.