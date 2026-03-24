How Virginia’s Outgoing Transfers Fared During the 2025–26 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers played a stunning season this year, ultimately finding their way to the Second Round in the NCAA Tournament. Although their run in the tournament ended sooner than they would have preferred, their accomplishments during their 2025-26 campaign should not be forgotten.

Some of the key contributors this year were incoming transfers, including Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas and Sam Lewis. But as the story goes, incoming transfers will also involve outgoing transfers. Virginia's incredible success this year could have left players who left the program to play elsewhere feeling regret—did they jump too soon?

With that said, let's take a look at how Virginia's departures fared during their 2025-26 campaigns.

TJ Power

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis and Penn Quakers forward TJ Power | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Power joined forces with the Pennsylvania Quakers this season after spending one year with UVA (2024-25) and one year with the Duke Blue Devils (2023-24). His playing time was limited during his first two years of collegiate basketball, but since heading to Pennsylvania, he's been granted more opportunities and became the program's second-highest leading scorer this year (16.4 points per game) and leads the Quakers with 7.6 rebounds per game.

Andrew Rohde

Wisconsin Badgers guard Andrew Rohde | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Rohde spent two seasons with the Cavaliers before heading to the Wisconsin Badgers. During his latest campaign, he averaged 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting 36.3% from the floor. Despite transferring, he has yet to bring his averaged bck up to his first-year numbers, which were quite impressive. In 2022-23, he logged 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Isaac McKneely

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

McKneely transferred out to the Louisville Cardinals after spending three seasons in Virginia. In his final year with the Hoos, he led the program with 14.4 points per game, but since heading to Louisville, his performance has seen a minor drop. He rounded out his campaign with 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Similar to UVA, the Cardinals made their NCAA Tournament exit after facing a loss in the Second Round to Michigan State. Despite McKneely's level of production seeing a dip overall, he still reached the same level in the tournament as the Cavaliers.

Dai Dai Ames

California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames and Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since transferring to the California Golden Bears, Ames saw a significant improvement in his stat sheet. By the end of his 2025-26 season, he was averaging 16.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.%. For reference, while playing with UVA the year before, he had finished with 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the floor. Ames sought out more opportunities, and they were granted to him.

Blake Buchanan

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Now playing with the Iowa State Cyclones, Buchanan is on his way to the Sweet 16, where he will face the Tennessee Volunteers. The 6'10" forward has played a major role in the Cyclones' success this year, averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Simply put, he has been a prized acquisition for Iowa State this year.

Elijah Sauders

Saunders played in 33 games this season for the Maryland Terrapins and averaged 9.0 PPG and shot 41% from three for a Maryland team that struggled in Buzz Williams first season as the head coach.

Christian Bliss

Bliss had a very successful season for the Blue Hens, as he was the C-USA freshman of the year and averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season. Shot 39% from three and re-entered the transfer portal today.

Ishan Sharma

Sharma played in 35 games for Saint Louis this past season and helped the Billikens advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, where they would lose to No. 1 seeded Michigan. Sharman averaged 9.1 PPG and 2.7 RPG this season and shot 42% from three this season on over five attempts per game.

Jacob Cofie

This season for the USC Trojans, Cofie averaged 9.9 PPG and 6.8 RPG while shooting 51% from the floor in 32 games. USC fell just short of the tournament, but it was a solid season for Cofie.

Anthony Robinson

Robinson played in 26 games for Xavier this past season, starting in two of them.