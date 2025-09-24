Cavaliers Now

Jacari White's Journey from 0-Star Recruit to Charlottesville

The grad transfer guard is preparing for his first season in the basketball-powerhouse ACC conference after three seasons at North Dakota State.

Jake Aiello

Dec 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The next transfer we are taking a look at comes from a small school more notable for football. Guard Jacari White comes to UVA after three seasons at North Dakota State University.

247Sports College Basketball Analyst Isaac Trotter described White as a "plus shooter" also calling him "one of the best perimeter defenders" in the Summit League last season.

Let's take a look at the No. 22 ranked shooting guard in the 2025 transfer class.

Three Seasons In Fargo

Mar 7, 2023; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) dribbles against North Dakota State Bison guard Jacari White (11) in the second half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Orlando native saw his playing time grow every year at NDSU. After averaging 7.5 points on 39% shooting his freshman season, White made the jump to double-digit scoring and shot at a 47.8% clip. He was also named to the Summit League All-Defensive Team.

This past season saw White's usage skyrocket as he shot about five more shots per game for the Bison. His efficiency took a bit of a hit but he got to the foul line more, shooting a career-high 85% from the stripe. The combo guard also averaged career-highs in points (17.1), assists (2.3), rebounds (4.3) and blocks (0.4). White received Summit League All-League Second Team honors for a 21-11 NDSU team.

Time In The Sunshine State

Before enrolling at North Dakota State, White spent one year staying in state playing JUCO ball at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Bradenton. There, he averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 39% from three and 93% from the line - earning himself First Team All-Conference honors.

Prior to JUCO, White played high school ball at Orlando's Olympia High School. According to Max Preps, White averaged 13.5 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as a senior.

Playstyle: Dynamic Scorer

NDSU's guard Jacari White (11) runs with the ball during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Frost Arena in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The grad transfer combo guard is the ideal multi-level scorer archetype in college basketball. White comes in at a smaller 6'3" and a light 180 lbs. That build is similar to New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (6' 3", 194 lbs) and former NBA guard Monta Ellis (6′ 3″, 185 lbs).

Both of those examples are extremely fluid, versatile scorers - but obviously the comparisons are not perfect. While Clarkson also shoots extremely well from three and the line, he certainly offers way less value on the defensive side of the ball compared to White. Meanwhile, Ellis has the same explosive, downhill finishing ability in the paint as White, but he is nowhere near as efficient as a shooter.

Where White Fits In

White is projected to start at the small forward spot for Virginia. He will be slightly undersized for the position but his abilities on defense could make up for that lack of size. He is a great wing option that can make shots from range or explode off the pass and finish at the rim.

White also brings experience at the college level, although it was against inferior competition compared to the ACC. He should fit as a great complementary piece to this redesigned Virginia Cavaliers basketball team.

