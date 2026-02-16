Where Did Virginia Basketball Land In the New AP Top 25?

Virginia is currently on a six-game winning streak and at 22-3 this season. The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations in Ryan Odom's first season as the head coach, and he has his team positioned for a run at the ACC regular season title and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After another undefeated week, Virginia moved up one spot in the newest AP Top 25. The Cavaliers are ranked 14th, the second highest ACC team behind No. 3 Duke

Here is the latest AP Top 25:

1. Michigan

2. Houston

3. Duke

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Iowa State

7. Purdue

8. Kansas

9. Nebraska

10. Illinois

11. Gonzaga

12. Florida

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Michigan

16. North Carolina

17. St. Johns

18. Saint Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Arkansas

21. Louisville

22. Miami (OH)

23. BYU

24. Wisconsin

25. Alabama

Virginia is back in action tomorrow night against Georgia Tech and then has a big home date with Miami on Saturday.

Big win over Ohio State

While not a true road game last night (game took place in Nashville), wins like this show what a team is made of. Virginia did not play their best from start to finish, but the found a way to win their sixth straight game. Odom talked about that after the game and what it means:

Yeah, there's no question about it. To play in hostile environments in your conference on the road is always helpful, especially if you have success, and we've been able to find ways to win in a multitude of ways. This group is just pretty resilient. They stick together. They're very connected. I'm very confident that these guys will be connected long after Virginia. There's no question about it. This group is really tight, and I think that's a testament, you know, to their character, their families. It's also a testament to their individual character because, you know, they were willing to take a chance to come here in their first year and make the most of it. Every team has one life to live, and this particular team is living that life, you know, to the fullest, and you see a lot of smiles in there and a happy group. So, we just want to keep winning and keep enjoying the moment together, because being present is everything."

Virginia has three big opportunities to strengthen their resume the rest of the regular season. They host Miami next Saturday, host NC State, and then face Duke on the road. The Cavaliers should be one of the biggest factors in the country down the stretch of the season.

More Virginia Basketball News: