Key Takeaways From Virginia's 91-53 Victory Over Hampton On Tuesday Night
Virginia advanced to 3-0 on the season and continues to play at a high level on both ends of the floor. It’s led to them scoring at a high level and getting different contributions each night. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from the win on Tuesday night.
1. Virginia dominates rebounding and the paint vs Hampton.
The Cavaliers won the rebounding battle and held a +24 advantage on the glass against Hampton. Of the 49 rebounds, 15 came on the offensive glass. The Hoos took full advantage and converted it into 17 points. Virginia also took advantage of porous defense in the interior and finished +20 in points in the paint. It was a 44-24 advantage. While the Cavaliers can shoot the basketball from outside at an efficient level, they do a good job of getting the ball to the big man and helping them establish a rhythm early.
2. Virginia is a very deep basketball team
The Cavaliers probably won’t play this deep a rotation in the later stages of the season, but they have through the first three games, they have many players who can come in and contribute. Their leading scorer this year has been Thijis De Ridder, who is averaging 20.5 points per game for the Hoos. He only had five points on 2-7 shooting. Virginia had five players in double-figures in the victory. The Cavaliers also had 50 bench points, which points to the depth of the team and how loaded the roster is. It doesn’t matter what night it is; anybody can go off and score points.
3. The team is tough to stop offensively
Tuesday night marked the third consecutive game they surpassed 80 points since 2006-2007. Virginia shot the lights out at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia shot 55% from the field in the game and went 11-22 from three. Another impressive stat is how much this team shares the basketball and looks to find the best shot each chance down. The Cavaliers did that on Tuesday night, finishing with 22 assists on 33 made field goals. When you have an unselfish team that shares the basketball, it makes you a more complete team.
4. Ugonna Onyenso is the best two-way player Virginia has had in quite some time
Onyenso has shown you better think of other ways to score than the paint when he is down there. A few nights ago, it was Johann Grünloh with seven blocks. Onyenso finished with a double-double, recording 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also shut down the paint and finished with four blocks. He also hit his first two three-pointers of his career in the win. He put up those stats in only 18 minutes played on Tuesday night. Virginia already has two formidable big men in Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh, who are one of the best tandems in the conference. However, Onyenso has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with and will be a key piece moving forward for Virginia.
5. Chance Mallory is an impressive freshman
Head coach Ryan Odom did an excellent job of not letting one of the best players in the 2025 cycle in the state of Virginia leave. Instead, Mallory chose to stay and hold firm with his commitment to the Cavaliers. He is reaping the benefits early on in his collegiate career. Mallory finished with 16 points, three steals, three rebounds, and two assists. Even more impressive is his efforts on defense, which will lead to a bigger role and even more time on the field. The full-court pressure Virginia was putting on, along with Mallory, made it tough for Hampton to get anything going. He provides a scoring punch on a team with different scorers, but pushes the break in transition and is a good on-ball defender. Mallory will be a fun player to watch this season.
More Virginia News:
Virginia Slid Five Spots In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings On Tuesday Night
No. 20 Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Duke