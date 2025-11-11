Cavaliers Now

No. 20 Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Duke

What does the Virginia Cavaliers' depth chart look like heading into their week twelve matchup?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on from the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on from the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the college football season now approaching week twelve matchups, depth charts have now been released, including that of the No. 20 Virginia Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will be facing Duke this weekend, and as expected, the Blue Devils are still expected to win. According to ESPN's FPI, Duke still has a 60.7% chance of winning over UVA, and FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as 6.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 57.5. However, these numbers are simply predictions, and UVA has shown its impressive ability to defeat all odds in the past.

With their week twelve matchup right around the corner, the Cavaliers have officially released their depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

X

Jahmal Edrine

Dillon Newton-Short

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

TE

Sage Ennis

John Rogers

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

TB

J'Mari Taylor

Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn

SLOT

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

Z

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley or Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner

Caleb hardy

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles

Antonio Clary

SS

Devin Neal

De'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

Jayden Thomas

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Will Chandler Morris Play?

A football player in a navy blue jersey and white helmet laying down on the green field
Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) lays on the field after being injected against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There is limited clarity regarding the condition of Virginia's star quarterback Chandler Morris, after he exited his week eleven matchup, but he is listed on the depth chart for this weekend. However, that does not necessarily mean that he will be able to play. During Tony Elliott's latest media appearance this week, he weighed in on Morris and his injury, stating:

"I think there's so much in the game plan that you need to practice and be able to take some of those reps. And his position is about timing, so we would need him to get into practice. Is he a veteran guy that's played enough football that you could say, okay, he could play? Yes. But will his precision and his timing be there if he doesn't practice? So we're hopeful that by tomorrow, we'll have him back in practice."

Once Morris left the game, sophomore Daniel Kaelin stepped up in his place. As expected, there were some rough patches throughout the game without Morris, but Elliott appeared to be pleased with his young quarterback's potential. As he explained after the game:

“He was out there trying to win a ball game, so I have no problem with his effort, and he came in and made some really good throws. Put us in position, you know, right out the gate to score points in the red zone. That's on us, coaching wise, in that third-down situation, we were trying to kind of disguise what we were doing, and he did what he was coached to do. And so that's really not on him right there. That's more on us from a coaching standpoint.

But hey, we're right there inside the 10 right with a chance to tie the ball game with under a minute to go. So man, super proud of Danny to come in and give us a shot right like, ultimately, he gave us a chance to win. And so all of us have to shoulder, you know, the blame. We will have coaches, players, everybody in the program, and go back to work and get ready to chase our best four quarters down in North Carolina.” 

Fans are hoping that Morris will be able to return in time for the Virginia-Duke matchup, but if he isn't, Kaelin will have plenty of opportunity to show his worth on the field.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH