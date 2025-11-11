No. 20 Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Duke
With the college football season now approaching week twelve matchups, depth charts have now been released, including that of the No. 20 Virginia Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers will be facing Duke this weekend, and as expected, the Blue Devils are still expected to win. According to ESPN's FPI, Duke still has a 60.7% chance of winning over UVA, and FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as 6.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 57.5. However, these numbers are simply predictions, and UVA has shown its impressive ability to defeat all odds in the past.
With their week twelve matchup right around the corner, the Cavaliers have officially released their depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
X
Jahmal Edrine
Dillon Newton-Short
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
TB
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
SLOT
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
Z
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
Antonio Clary
SS
Devin Neal
De'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Jayden Thomas
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Will Chandler Morris Play?
There is limited clarity regarding the condition of Virginia's star quarterback Chandler Morris, after he exited his week eleven matchup, but he is listed on the depth chart for this weekend. However, that does not necessarily mean that he will be able to play. During Tony Elliott's latest media appearance this week, he weighed in on Morris and his injury, stating:
"I think there's so much in the game plan that you need to practice and be able to take some of those reps. And his position is about timing, so we would need him to get into practice. Is he a veteran guy that's played enough football that you could say, okay, he could play? Yes. But will his precision and his timing be there if he doesn't practice? So we're hopeful that by tomorrow, we'll have him back in practice."
Once Morris left the game, sophomore Daniel Kaelin stepped up in his place. As expected, there were some rough patches throughout the game without Morris, but Elliott appeared to be pleased with his young quarterback's potential. As he explained after the game:
“He was out there trying to win a ball game, so I have no problem with his effort, and he came in and made some really good throws. Put us in position, you know, right out the gate to score points in the red zone. That's on us, coaching wise, in that third-down situation, we were trying to kind of disguise what we were doing, and he did what he was coached to do. And so that's really not on him right there. That's more on us from a coaching standpoint.
But hey, we're right there inside the 10 right with a chance to tie the ball game with under a minute to go. So man, super proud of Danny to come in and give us a shot right like, ultimately, he gave us a chance to win. And so all of us have to shoulder, you know, the blame. We will have coaches, players, everybody in the program, and go back to work and get ready to chase our best four quarters down in North Carolina.”
Fans are hoping that Morris will be able to return in time for the Virginia-Duke matchup, but if he isn't, Kaelin will have plenty of opportunity to show his worth on the field.
