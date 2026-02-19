Live Score Updates for No. 14 Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

1st Half

3:53- Virginia leads Georgia Tech 49-16. Cavaliers have held the Yellow Jackets to 26% from the field and 0-7 from three.

8:24 1h- UVA leads Georgia Tech 36-7. Cavaliers on a 22-2 run and shooting 57% from the field.

12:04 - Virginia leads Georgia Tech 24-5



UVA is on a 19-2 run over the past 5:21. Yellow Jackets are 2-10 from the floor and are losing the rebounding battle 12-4

16:02 - Virginia leads Georgia Tech 14-3

Pregame

Here are the starters for UVA tonight:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

After a non-conference tilt with Ohio State, Virginia resumes conference play tonight against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets come into this game having lost seven straight and they sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Cavaliers cannot afford to slip up on the road.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including a 7-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has a six-game win streak and a seven-game road win streak. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last five contests. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.4 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 19th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Virginia is 50-41 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 17-24 mark in Atlanta, in a series that dates to 1947-48. Georgia Tech ended UVA’s 13-game win streak in the series with its 66-60 win over the Cavaliers in the second round of the2025 ACC Tournament. UVA has a five-game win streak against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in Atlanta was a 68-64 victory on Jan. 9, 2016. Virginia is 20-3 in its last 23 games against Georgia Tech.

Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, stats, and highlights from Atlanta!

More Virginia Basketball News: