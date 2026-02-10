No.15 Virginia vs Florida State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

8:10 1H- Jacari White ends scoring drough for the Cavaliers with a three pointer. Virginia trails 21-19

8:38 1H - Virginia hasn't scored in over three minutes and trail 21-16 vs Florida State. The Hoos are 0-6.

10:46 1H- Virginia hasn't scored in the past 2:51; The Cavaliers are 6-16 from the field. Florida State leads 18-16

15:40 1H- Virginia leads Florida State 10-4 and have hit its last three field goals. Florida State hasn't scored in the last 3:14

20:00 1H- Johann Grünloh gets on the board first with a three point field goal to give Virginia its first basket of the game

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G-Malik Thomas

G-Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is back in action and will travel to Tallahassee for a road trip to battle against Florida State. The Seminoles are on a current three game winning streadk. Virginia is seeking its fifth consecutive victory and is playing like one of the best teams in teh conference right now. It won't be a game that adds to their resume but could help the Hoos continue to build momentum with the season winding down.

