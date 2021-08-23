London Perrantes Signs with Professional Basketball Team in Israel

London Perrantes has had quite the journey since he graduated from the University of Virginia in 2017. As the former UVA star point guard heads into his fifth season playing professional basketball, the next chapter of his playing career will be taking place in Israel, where Perrantes will play for Hapoel Galil Gilboa, a professional basketball club in the Israeli Premier League.

Perrantes was the starting point guard for the Virginia Cavaliers from early in his first year in 2014 through his final season at UVA in 2017, starting all but four games during his four years at Virginia. He led the Hoos to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, twice as a No. 1 seed, and became the first Cavalier to win a game in four straight NCAA tournaments, advancing as far as the Elite Eight in 2016. Virginia won two ACC regular season titles (2014 and 2015) and one ACC tournament championship (2014) during that run as well.

Perrantes concluded his decorated UVA career in 2017 as the all-time leader in career starts with 134, games played with 138, and minutes played with 4,425. He is second in school history in three-point percentage with a career average of 40.9%, fourth in wins with 108 and fourth in assists with 569.

Perrantes’ post-collegiate basketball career has been a turbulent experience and has taken him all over the world. After going undrafted and then playing for the Miami Heat in the 2017 Summer League, Perrantes signed with the San Antonio Spurs for a brief stretch at the end of the summer, but was waived before the season started.

Perrantes signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2017 and split time between the Cavs and the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s G League affiliate, during the 2017-18 season. In 35 games played with Canton, Perrantes averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 assists per game. He made his NBA debut for Cleveland on December 12th, 2017 against the Atlanta Hawks and went on to play 14 games that season for the Cavaliers, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

After the Cavs lost in the 2018 NBA finals, Perrantes was waived and subsequently signed with Limoges CSP, a French basketball club. After a few months, Limoges released Perrantes, who then joined Cholet Basket, a professional basketball club playing in the French League.

In the summer of 2019, Perrantes returned to the NBA to play in the 2019 Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans. He then joined the Portland Trailblazers for about a month during training camp in the fall of 2019, but Perrantes was waived and went back to Europe to play with Bahcesehir Basketball, a Turkish basketball club based in Istanbul.

Perrantes made another return to the NBA in July of 2020, as he was acquired by the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. In nine games played, Perrantes averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 assists for Capital City.

In December 2020, Perrantes was signed by the Spurs again but was waived and then added to the Austin Spurs G League team, where Perrantes averaged 6.7 points and 5.6 assists in 14 games.

Finally, Perrantes signed with Hapoel Gilboa Galil of the Israeli Premier League on Sunday. While the NBA G-League has experienced increased notoriety as a viable stepping stone for players who have their sights set on the NBA, the development league still has a long way to go before it can become a financially comparable alternative to most professional basketball leagues overseas.

Last week, London Perrantes commented on the difficulty associated with choosing between playing the G League or playing overseas. “You go overseas and you’re not right in front of GMs and NBA teams every day,” Perrantes told Basketball Insiders last week. “When I was with the D.C. Go-Go, we practiced in the Wizards facility so you’re right there. If you want to be in front of the eyes and things like that, it’s hard not to play in the G League. That money overseas is something you can’t turn down for the rest of your life, but the G League is definitely getting a lot more credibility now which is good.”

Perrantes feels he has a lot to offer to NBA teams as a point guard, which is hard to argue against when you consider that Perrantes was the floor general for four great Virginia teams, and the first teams to have considerable success in the Tony Bennett era of UVA men’s basketball.