No.10 Virginia vs No. 1 Duke Live Updates | ACC Tournament Championship

Pregame

Tonight's the night.

Virginia and Duke are going to square off for the ACC Tournament Championship and the Cavaliers are looking to win their first tournament title since 2014. They are going to have a tall task in front of them against Cameron Boozer and the No. 1 Blue Devils, who beat UVA by 25 points just two weeks ago.

Will tonight be different? This would be the biggest win in a number of years for the Hoos and a lot is on the line tonight in Charlotte. A win would cement their status as one of the top teams in the country, even if Duke is shorthanded tonight.