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No.10 Virginia vs No. 1 Duke Live Updates | ACC Tournament Championship

Who will win tonight's ACC Tournament Championship between Virginia and Duke?
Jackson Caudell, Najeh Wilkins|
Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) and guard Chance Mallory (2) react in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) and guard Chance Mallory (2) react in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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Virginia Cavaliers

Pregame

Tonight's the night.

Virginia and Duke are going to square off for the ACC Tournament Championship and the Cavaliers are looking to win their first tournament title since 2014. They are going to have a tall task in front of them against Cameron Boozer and the No. 1 Blue Devils, who beat UVA by 25 points just two weeks ago.

Will tonight be different? This would be the biggest win in a number of years for the Hoos and a lot is on the line tonight in Charlotte. A win would cement their status as one of the top teams in the country, even if Duke is shorthanded tonight.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

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