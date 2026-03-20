No.10 Virginia vs No. 10 Arizona State Live Updates | NCAA Tournament Matchup
In this story:
1st Quarter
Starters tonight for UVA:
G- Paris Clark
G- Kymora Johnson
G- Romi Levy
F- Sa'Myah Smith
F- Tabitha Amanze
Pregame
Tipoff time is nearly here for Virginia and Arizona State. The two programs are set to meet tonight in the NCAAW Tournament's first four and the winner will advance to the first round of the tournament to face Georgia.
The Cavaliers had a disappointing showing in the ACC Tournament, losing to Clemson in their first game, but they are out to prove tonight that they were more than worthy of being selected. Virginia has talent and can even be a threat to Georgia in the next round. First up though, they have to take care of business against a solid Arizona State team.
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell