No.10 Virginia vs No. 10 Arizona State Live Updates | NCAA Tournament Matchup

1st Quarter

Starters tonight for UVA:

G- Paris Clark

G- Kymora Johnson

G- Romi Levy

F- Sa'Myah Smith

F- Tabitha Amanze

Pregame

Tipoff time is nearly here for Virginia and Arizona State. The two programs are set to meet tonight in the NCAAW Tournament's first four and the winner will advance to the first round of the tournament to face Georgia.

The Cavaliers had a disappointing showing in the ACC Tournament, losing to Clemson in their first game, but they are out to prove tonight that they were more than worthy of being selected. Virginia has talent and can even be a threat to Georgia in the next round. First up though, they have to take care of business against a solid Arizona State team.