Virginia baseball to open 2027 in tournament with Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas and more

The 2026 college baseball season has officially come to a close, as Oklahoma captured the national title Monday over North Carolina. In a way, the 2027 season has already started. The transfer portal frenzy has yielded several potential starters for Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ schedule is already coming into place — they will open the 2027 campaign in Dallas, Texas, at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Globe Life Park, where MLB’s Texas Rangers play.

In the six-team field, Virginia is joined by the national champion Sooners, Texas, Clemson, TCU and Arizona — the three biggest conferences in college baseball (SEC, ACC and Big 12) are each represented by a pair of programs.

Oklahoma: National Champions (43-23, 14-16 SEC)

The Sooners authored one of the more improbable championship runs in college baseball history this season. Oklahoma finished 11th in the SEC and lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament, but went on to upset Georgia Tech, Kansas, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina en route to the national championship. The Sooners should be well-positioned for a strong encore in 2027.

Texas: College World Series berth (46-15, 19-10 SEC)

Like the rival Sooners, Texas also lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament and went on to reach the College World Series in 2026. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they went 1-2 in Omaha and were the fourth team eliminated.

Texas did author some major wins in the regular season, winning series against Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. The Longhorns could be a dangerous opponent for Virginia if they are in the same part of the bracket.

Clemson: Missed postseason (31-26, 10-20 ACC)

Virginia is familiar with the Tigers — the Cavaliers played host in 2026, winning two of three at Disharoon Park. However, if they cross paths in Dallas, the matchup will feature several different players. Virginia is likely losing several starters to the MLB Draft, while Clemson lost star catcher Nate Savoie to Texas A&M in the transfer portal.

The Tigers finished second-worst in the ACC standings and will hope to vault themselves back into conference title contention.

TCU: Missed postseason (31-21, 17-13 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs had high hopes heading into the season. Ultimately, they narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament spot. TCU finished seventh in the Big 12 — authoring wins over Vanderbilt, Arkansas, West Virginia and Kansas — but its season ended earlier than expected. In the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, the Horned Frogs are the closest squad to being a home team, as their campus is fewer than 19 miles away from Globe Life Park.

Arizona: Missed postseason (19-34, 9-12 Big 12)

Arizona is a proud program, one that has been to Omaha 19 times and captured four national championships. However, 2026 was a complete disaster for the Wildcats. They reached the CWS just one year prior, but Arizona finished second-worst in the Big 12 in 2026 and had the fewest wins overall of any Big 12 team. The Wildcats are firmly in the “aiming to rebound” cohort of the tournament along with TCU and Clemson.

Overall, Virginia is set to participate in what will be one of the most elite early-season 2027 tournaments. Regardless of who the Cavaliers play, they will have opportunities to earn signature wins for a postseason resume.