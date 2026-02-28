Cavaliers Now

No.11 Virginia vs No. 1 Duke Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Virginia travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium today to face the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils with the lead in the ACC on the line
Jackson Caudell|
Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots the ball while Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Timo Malovec (88) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots the ball while Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Timo Malovec (88) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

1st half

11:48- Duke leads Virginia 15-7. Thijs de Ridder now has two fouls and Virginia continues to struggle on the offensive end

15:42- Duke leads UVA 9-5. Thijs de Ridder has all five of the Cavaliers points so far today.

Pregame

Starting Lineup for UVA today:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

The biggest game of the year for Virginia has arrived.

The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations so far under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, but they are going to face a massive test on the road today at Cameron Indoor Stadium against No. 1 Duke. The Blue Devils are playing as well as any team in the country, coming off a big win over No. 3 Michigan last weekend, and have the Wooden Award front-runner in Cameron Boozer, who is projected to be a top three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

VA is 11-2 away from home this season, including an 8-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 18 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). UVA is averaging 82.3 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 13th in the NET rankings and 14th in the kenpom.com rankings.

Jackson Caudell
