No.11 Virginia vs No. 1 Duke Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
1st half
11:48- Duke leads Virginia 15-7. Thijs de Ridder now has two fouls and Virginia continues to struggle on the offensive end
15:42- Duke leads UVA 9-5. Thijs de Ridder has all five of the Cavaliers points so far today.
Pregame
Starting Lineup for UVA today:
G- Malik Thomas
G- Dallin Hall
G- Sam Lewis
F- Thijs de Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
The biggest game of the year for Virginia has arrived.
The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations so far under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, but they are going to face a massive test on the road today at Cameron Indoor Stadium against No. 1 Duke. The Blue Devils are playing as well as any team in the country, coming off a big win over No. 3 Michigan last weekend, and have the Wooden Award front-runner in Cameron Boozer, who is projected to be a top three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
VA is 11-2 away from home this season, including an 8-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 18 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). UVA is averaging 82.3 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 13th in the NET rankings and 14th in the kenpom.com rankings.
