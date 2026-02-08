Virginia Basketball's Latest Stock Report: Sam Lewis, Jacari White Rise After Win Over Syracuse

The Virginia Cavaliers sealed a 72-59 victory over the Syracuse Orange yesterday, but there were moments throughout the matchup when it looked like the Orange would come out on top. At one point, the score was tied, leaving the Cavaliers no choice but to rally and pull ahead.

There were flaws, and there were faults, but at the end of the day, Virginia added a fourth consecutive win to their growing resume. Much of yesterday's success can be directly attributed to three players, who inevitably saw their stock rise.

Sam Lewis

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Lewis continues to impress each week, and while this was not his most productive matchup, it was just enough to lead Virginia to victory. He led UVA with 16 points, shooting 50.0% from the floor. Along the way, he logged three rebounds and one steal.

Lewis now averages 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor. He trails Malik Thomas and Thijs De Ridder in average points, but he is slowly climbing his way up.

Jacari White

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

White still isn't able to play at full potential right now due to his previous injury, but each game is progress. He was a deciding factor in yesterday's outcome, posting eight points, one rebound, three assists and two steals. He's slowly but surely getting back on track, and with time, his results will increase. White is still playing with a brace on, but he's hoping to lose it in a week and a half. In reference to his performance yesterday, which lifted UVA, head coach Ryan Odom stated:

"We needed that basket. There's no doubt about it. They were on a major run there and had closed it all the way to a tied game, and we needed a bucket, and that's what winning and losing is: can you get the stop when you need it? Can you get the bucket when you need it? And going into the half, we certainly needed a basket there, and Jacari stepped up."

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Onyenso led Virginia with eight rebounds, trailing just behind Syracuse's Donnie Freeman with nine. In total yesterday, Onyenso amassed 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals. The 7'0" guard stands at No. 3 in Virginia's rebound standings, averaging 4.7 per game. De Ridder and Johann Grünloh come in at Nos. 1 and 2 with 6.5 and 60 rebounds per game, respectively.

His 10 points are on the higher end for him, as he generally doesn't enter the double digits. However, his rebounding abilities are, of course, where he thrives the most. In fact, this was one of his most productive nights so far when it comes to this stat.

