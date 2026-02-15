No.15 Virginia vs Ohio State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

Pregame

Virginia's starting five tonight:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

After their improbable win over Florida State on Tuesday, Virginia looks to extend its winning streak with an out of conference matchup in the middle of February. The Cavaliers head to Nashville for a clash with Ohio State, who comes into this game squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needing a win.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 away from home, including a 2-1 mark in neutral site contests. UVA meets its third Big Ten foe this season, defeating Northwestern (83-78) and Maryland (80-72) earlier this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last four contests.

Virginia assistant coach Bryce Crawford served as a manager at Ohio State from 2007-11. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.9 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 18th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Will Virginia be able to get the win tonight? Follow along right here for the latest updates from Nashville!

