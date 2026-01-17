No.16 Virginia Vs SMU Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1:40 1H - Virginia leads 40-33 and remains active on the glass and has a 13 second chance points

3:43 1H- Virginia has its largest lead of the game and lead 33-28 over SMU after a Devin Tillis three. The Cavaliers have 10 second chance points and eight offenisve rebounds

6:50 1H- Virginia has regained th lead 27-26 and have steadied shooting 50% from the field and 5-9 from three point range

11:11 1H- SMU is red hot shooting 60% from the field and have a 24-17 lead early in the game

12:30 1H- Johann Grünloh hits first field of the game

13:00 1H - Virginia cuts the lead to 17-15 after a Malik Thomas three pointer. Back and forth so far the Mustandgs and Cavaliers

16:25 1H - SMU is off 12-5 lead. Samet Yigitoglu has five points and off to a 5-7 start from the field. Virginia is just 2-8

20:00 1H - SMU wins the opening tip and nails the first basket to take a 2-0 lead

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia picked up its first AP Top 25 win of the season against Louisville on the road at the Yum Center. It was a game they started on a 14-0 run and sent a statement to the Cardinals. The Hoos are looking to prove again that they are one of the top teams in the NCAA and the ACC. They will get a chance to pick up another Quad 1 win and add to their impressive resume with a 3-1 record in Quad 1 games. Virginia ranks No.14 in the net rankings, and the SMU Mustangs rank No.32. Can the Hoos continue the momentum against the Mustangs?

