Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 13 Virginia vs Virginia Tech

The final weekend of the regular season has arrived in college basketball and the resumes for every team is almost complete.

Some teams have more on the line than others heading into this weekend and into the conference tournament, and there is no better example of this than the matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers have locked up the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament and are likely going to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well. The Hokies, on the other hand, are squarely on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and need a win in today's rivalry game.

Virginia is 99-62 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 43-14 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1914-15. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 85-85 in triple overtime in the ACC opener on Dec. 31 in Blacksburg. UVA and VT have split the two-game series between the teams in each of the last four seasons. The Cavaliers are 2-3 in the last five games against the Hokies and 4-6 in the last 10.

Who wins?

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom watches from the sideline during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder scored 16 as No. 13 Virginia held off Wake Forest 75-70 on March 3 at John Paul Jones Arena. Jacari White (14 points), Johann Grünloh (12 points), Malik Thomas (11 points) and Dallin Hall (10 points) joined De Ridder in double figures for the Cavaliers. Hall iced the win for Virginia by going 4 of 4 from the free throw line down the streak. Mekhi Mason scored a game-high 26 points for Wake Forest (15-15, 6-11 ACC) and Juke Harris added 21.

Virginia is 271-64 (.809), including a 15-1 mark (7-1 in ACC play) in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA’s 11-game home win streak was ended by UNC on Jan. 24. The Cavaliers are 55-11 in their last 66 games at JPJ. UVA is 112-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10. UVA has won 10+ home games for 17 straight seasons.

Ben Hammond scored 30 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 95- 85 triple overtime home win over Virginia on Dec. 31. Malik Thomas scored a season-high 26 points and Thijs De Ridder tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for UVA. Christian Gurdak (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Amani Hansberry (17 points, 15 rebounds) added double-doubles for Tech. The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 40-30 in the three overtimes to secure the half point in the Commonwealth Clash. UVA attempted a school-record 45 3-pointers in the loss. Virginia Tech out-rebounded UVA 60-54 and went 28 of 41 from the free throw line.

De Ridder leads UVA in scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg), while Thomas (11.9 ppg), Lewis (10.2 ppg) and Mallory (10.0 ppg) are UVA’s other leading scorers. Onyenso leads the team in blocks (2.6 bpg) and Hall leads in assists (4.2 apg). UVA is averaging 81.0 points and holding foes to 68.1 ppg. UVA’s +12.9 scoring margin is its largest since the 2018-19 NCAA championship squad’s +15.3 margin. Seven different Cavaliers have led the team in scoring (Thijs De Ridder, Dallin Hall, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White). UVA averages 77.4 ppg and holds foes to 69.4 ppg in ACC play

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in blocks (6.2 bpg), rebounding (40.9) and offensive rebounding (13.5), second in field goal percentage defense (39.6%), third in scoring defense (68.1 ppg), scoring margin (+12.9), 3-pointers (10.1), rebounding margin (+8.2) and defensive rebounds (27.4 rpg), fourth in assists (16.7 apg), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.308) and assist/turnover ratio (1.55). Thijs De Ridder ranks 15th in scoring (16.0 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (51.8%) and 19th in rebounding (6.2 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.2) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso leads the ACC in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.4 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), seventh in steals (1.7 spg), 15th in assists (3.5 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (76.7%). Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

Virginia Tech needs this game more than UVA and I think that it will be close all the way through. Viriginia Tech has not proven they can beat a quality team on the road consistently and I think the Cavaliers find a way to get it done.

Final Score: UVA 78, VT 67