How to Watch No. 13 Virginia vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

The final weekend of the regular season has arrived in college basketball and the resumes for every team is almost complete.

Some teams have more on the line than others heading into this weekend and into the conference tournament, and there is no better example of this than the matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers have locked up the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament and are likely going to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well. The Hokies, on the other hand, are squarely on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and need a win in today's rivalry game.

Virginia is 99-62 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 43-14 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1914-15. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 85-85 in triple overtime in the ACC opener on Dec. 31 in Blacksburg. UVA and VT have split the two-game series between the teams in each of the last four seasons. The Cavaliers are 2-3 in the last five games against the Hokies and 4-6 in the last 10

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, March 7, 2026 / Noon ET

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,630)

TV: The CW; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Thom Brennaman & Brian Oliver

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81)

Big Matchup

Thijs De Ridder scored 16 as No. 13 Virginia held off Wake Forest 75-70 on March 3 at John Paul Jones Arena. Jacari White (14 points), Johann Grünloh (12 points), Malik Thomas (11 points) and Dallin Hall (10 points) joined De Ridder in double figures for the Cavaliers. Hall iced the win for Virginia by going 4 of 4 from the free throw line down the streak. Mekhi Mason scored a game-high 26 points for Wake Forest (15-15, 6-11 ACC) and Juke Harris added 21.

Virginia is 271-64 (.809), including a 15-1 mark (7-1 in ACC play) in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA’s 11-game home win streak was ended by UNC on Jan. 24. The Cavaliers are 55-11 in their last 66 games at JPJ. UVA is 112-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10. UVA has won 10+ home games for 17 straight seasons.

Ben Hammond scored 30 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 95- 85 triple overtime home win over Virginia on Dec. 31. Malik Thomas scored a season-high 26 points and Thijs De Ridder tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for UVA. Christian Gurdak (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Amani Hansberry (17 points, 15 rebounds) added double-doubles for Tech. The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 40-30 in the three overtimes to secure the half point in the Commonwealth Clash. UVA attempted a school-record 45 3-pointers in the loss. Virginia Tech out-rebounded UVA 60-54 and went 28 of 41 from the free throw line.