No.3 Virginia vs No.14 Wright State Live Updates | NCAA Tournament

1st Half

17:25 1H - Thijs De Ridder gives Virginia its first basket of the game. Virginia leads 2-0

17:39 1H- Virginia has three tunrovers and is 0-3 fro the field in the early going

19:28 1H- Virginia first possession ends in a shot clock violation.

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip

Pregame

Starting five for UVA:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is back in action after almost a week since its last game. They will be in Philadelphia today taking on No.14 Wright State in hopes of advancing to the next round of the NCAA tourney. Virginia has been led by its strong offensive attack, shooting, rebounding, and defense all season. Their continuity has also disseminated throughout the season, and has been a major element of why they have been so good.