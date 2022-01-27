Skip to main content

On This Date: Ty Jerome's Clutch Three Seals UVA Victory at Duke

Four years ago today, the Cavaliers won at Cameron Indoor for the first time since 1995

On January 27th, 2018, the Virginia men's basketball team went into Cameron Indoor and defeated the Duke Blue Devils on their home floor for the first time since 1995. 

Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils 2018

It was a showdown between the top teams in the ACC and the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the country. There was elite talent on both sides, with Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., and Grayson Allen leading Duke, while Virginia was led by Kyle Guy, Devon Hall, Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter, and Isaiah Wilkins. 

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball, Marvin Bagley III, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball 2018

This top-five clash lived up to the hype.

UVA led by as many as 13 points behind a balanced scoring effort featuring four different Cavaliers in double figures. Duke erased a ten-point halftime deficit with a furious second-half comeback to take the lead behind a 30-point, 14-rebound performance from Marvin Bagley III. 

Devon Hall, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils 2018

Virginia was poised down the stretch, however, and a three-pointer from Kyle Guy put the Hoos back up by five with a little over three-minutes remaining.

Duke got back to within two as a Marvin Bagley III dunk made it 60-58 with just over 90 seconds left. Duke gained possession again after a missed UVA three, but Ty Jerome then intercepted a long outlet pass by Trevon Duval to give the ball right back to the Cavaliers. 

Then came one of the clutchest dagger threes in Virginia basketball history.

UVA ran the shot clock down, then Ty Jerome pump faked to his left, before pulling up for a three-pointer from well beyond the three-point line and splashed it, silencing the packed Duke crowd at Cameron Indoor.

Ty Jerome, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils

Kyle Guy made some clutch free throws to punctuate his 17-point performance and sealed the 65-63 victory for Virginia, the program's first win in Durham in 23 years. 

Kyle Guy, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils 2018

Kyle Guy is hoisted up Isaiah Wilkins in celebration of Virginia's 65-63 victory over Duke on January 27th, 2018. 

Read More

The victory was also Virginia's 12th win in a row and propelled the Cavaliers towards earning their first AP No. 1 ranking since the days of Ralph Sampson in 1982. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

A Comeback Story for the Ages: Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Final

Ranking Virginia's Last Ten Games from Most Winnable to Least Winnable

Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Semifinals with Straight Set Win over Alizé Cornet

Gretchen Walsh and Noah Nichols Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Virginia's Iñaki Montes Named ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Three-Star Center Dawson Alters Commits to Virginia

Ty Jerome, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils
Basketball

On This Date: Ty Jerome's Clutch Three Seals UVA Victory at Duke

42 seconds ago
Danielle Collins, Australian Open semifinals
All Sports

A Comeback Story for the Ages: Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Final

2 hours ago
Tapuvae Amaama, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Receives Commitment from Three-Star OL Tapuvae Amaama

12 hours ago
Danielle Collins
All Sports

Danielle Collins Set to Face No. 7 Iga Swiatek in Australian Open Semifinals

16 hours ago
Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Ranking Virginia's Last Ten Games from Most Winnable to Least Winnable

19 hours ago
Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

1 hour ago
Danielle Collins
All Sports

Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Semifinals with Straight Set Win over Alizé Cornet

Jan 25, 2022
Gretchen Walsh Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming & diving
All Sports

Gretchen Walsh and Noah Nichols Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Jan 25, 2022