On This Date: Ty Jerome's Clutch Three Seals UVA Victory at Duke

Four years ago today, the Cavaliers won at Cameron Indoor for the first time since 1995

On January 27th, 2018, the Virginia men's basketball team went into Cameron Indoor and defeated the Duke Blue Devils on their home floor for the first time since 1995.

Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports It was a showdown between the top teams in the ACC and the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the country. There was elite talent on both sides, with Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., and Grayson Allen leading Duke, while Virginia was led by Kyle Guy, Devon Hall, Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter, and Isaiah Wilkins. Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports This top-five clash lived up to the hype. UVA led by as many as 13 points behind a balanced scoring effort featuring four different Cavaliers in double figures. Duke erased a ten-point halftime deficit with a furious second-half comeback to take the lead behind a 30-point, 14-rebound performance from Marvin Bagley III. Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Virginia was poised down the stretch, however, and a three-pointer from Kyle Guy put the Hoos back up by five with a little over three-minutes remaining. Duke got back to within two as a Marvin Bagley III dunk made it 60-58 with just over 90 seconds left. Duke gained possession again after a missed UVA three, but Ty Jerome then intercepted a long outlet pass by Trevon Duval to give the ball right back to the Cavaliers.

Then came one of the clutchest dagger threes in Virginia basketball history.

UVA ran the shot clock down, then Ty Jerome pump faked to his left, before pulling up for a three-pointer from well beyond the three-point line and splashed it, silencing the packed Duke crowd at Cameron Indoor.

Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Guy made some clutch free throws to punctuate his 17-point performance and sealed the 65-63 victory for Virginia, the program's first win in Durham in 23 years.

Kyle Guy is hoisted up Isaiah Wilkins in celebration of Virginia's 65-63 victory over Duke on January 27th, 2018. Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

The victory was also Virginia's 12th win in a row and propelled the Cavaliers towards earning their first AP No. 1 ranking since the days of Ralph Sampson in 1982.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

A Comeback Story for the Ages: Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Final

Ranking Virginia's Last Ten Games from Most Winnable to Least Winnable

Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Semifinals with Straight Set Win over Alizé Cornet

Gretchen Walsh and Noah Nichols Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Virginia's Iñaki Montes Named ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Three-Star Center Dawson Alters Commits to Virginia