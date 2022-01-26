Gretchen Walsh and Noah Nichols Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Two Cavaliers were named ACC Swimmers of the Week on Tuesday. Freshman Gretchen Walsh is the ACC Women's Swimmer of the Week and sophomore Noah Nichols was named Co-Men's Swimmer of the Week alongside Nick Albiero of Louisville.

Walsh was earned the award for the second time of her first season at UVA after totaling six total event wins this weekend - four individual and two relays - during Virginia's two duals against No. 24 North Carolina and No. 5 NC State.

Most notably, she swam the leadoff backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay in 23.04 seconds, breaking the American record for the fastest 50 yard backstroke. Virginia's 200 yard medley relay team took first against NC State with a time of 1:33.74, setting a pool record. Walsh was also part of the of UVA's 400-yard medley relay team, which finished first against North Carolina.

Walsh took first place in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly against North Carolina and won the 100 yard backstroke and the 100 yard freestyle against NC State.

Noah Nichols finished first in five total events this weekend - four individual and one relay. He dominated the breaststroke events, claiming first in both the 100 yard and 200 yard breaststroke events against both North Carolina and No. 3 NC State. Nichols was also a member of Virginia's 400 yard medley relay team, which finished first with a time of 3:10.01.

