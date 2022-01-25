Skip to main content
Virginia's Iñaki Montes Named ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Montes went 2-0 in singles last week including a victory over the 17th-ranked player in the country

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia sophomore Iñaki Montes was named the ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday. 

Montes was a perfect 5-0 in both singles and doubles matches this weekend, including a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Harvard's Henry von der Schulenburg, the 17th-ranked men's tennis player in the country. Montes also defeated Liberty's Josh Wilson 6-3, 6-0. 

Montes went 3-0 in doubles play as well, helping No. 7 Virginia to three straight wins over Liberty, Richmond, and No. 20 Harvard to open the spring season. 

The sophomore from Pamplona, Spain has now won ACC Player of the Week honors twice in his career, as Montes also took home the award once last season. 

