Three-Star Center Dawson Alters Commits to Virginia

The list of offensive line commitments to the UVA football program from the class of 2022 continues to grow.

Three-star center Dawson Alters has announced his commitment to Virginia.

"Champions are forged," Alters said in a social media post on Tuesday. "Coach Elliott, Coach 2j, and the entire staff have the vision and purpose to make us champions. I'm all in."

The 6'2", 260-pound offensive lineman played center at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Alters was originally committed to Vanderbilt, but after Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague paid a visit to his home in Florida, Alters decided to make an official visit to Virginia this past weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Alters announced he would be decomitting from Vanderbilt to "pursue another opportunity." Less than two hours later, Alters made the announcement that he would be committing to Virginia.

Alters, a participant in the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game, also held offers from Miami, Syracuse, Penn, Columbia, and Harvard. He ultimately chose UVA, becoming the fourth class of 2022 offensive lineman to commit to Virginia this week, joining Houston Curry, McKale Boley, and Noah DeMeritt. This has been a banner recruiting week for Tony Elliott and his staff, who also received commitments from three-star defensive lineman Terrell Jones and Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, a grad transfer. Boley, DeMeritt, and Alters all committed to Virginia in the last 24 hours.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

