Predicting Where Virginia Will Rank In the New AP Top 25

Virginia has won four games in a row and they continue to be one of the top teams in the ACC. The Cavaliers are rolling along and have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, giving them a chance to raise their NCAA Tournament profile and potential seeding.

Rising in the polls?

Last week, Virginia was ranked 18th in the AP Poll, but they should be able to move up a few spots today due to some of the teams around them winning and losing.

Florida, the team ranked just ahead of the Cavaliers at No. 17, had two big wins over Alabama and Texas A&M and should be making a move up. BYU (No.16) has lost four in a row and UVA should be able to pass them. Same goes for Vanderbilt, who lost to a poor Oklahoma team this past Saturday. With No. 14 North Carolina's huge win over Duke on Saturday, they are a team that should make a big move up.

I think the 14-15 range is where UVA is going to settle into. If Florida and North Carolina make big enough moves up, getting to No. 14 is certainly on the table. However, I think that is where Florida lands and Virginia will take the place of the Commodores at No. 15.

This upcoming week, Virginia plays Florida State on Tuesday and then has a neutral site matchup with Ohio State on Saturday in Nashville. It represents another change to have a perfect week.

Finding a way to win

Virginia has not played its best basketball over the course of this four game winning streak, but they have still been finding ways to win. Despite Thijs de Ridder not having his best game on Saturday vs the Orange, head coach Ryan Odom talked about how he has been able to handle the extra attention that has come his way:

"I think he's handled it really well until today. I thought today he was a little bit disjointed. I thought some of them he should have actually shot the ball and gone ahead and gotten it up on the glass there, and he was passing it out a little bit too early before they came and he was anticipating that they were coming and when they weren't and they were just kind of in there and I think you saw at the end of the game when Dallin didn't make the shot, but he moved and relocated when Devin was in the post and then Chance ended up doing it there late in the game. I think it was a really good move by Chance to relocate and get behind Thijs, where now he had an open shot. So we've just got to continue to go in there to him and get him the ball, and we've got to trust that he's going to make the right play."

UVA is rolling right now and they have a chance to improve their record again this week.

More Virginia basketball news: