Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels | ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels battle at the Barclays Center with a trip to the ACC semifinals on the line

Game Details

Who: No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (19-12) vs. No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8)

When: Thursday, March 10th at 9:30pm

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

How to watch: ESPN

All-time series: North Carolina leads 132-60

Last meeting: North Carolina defeated Virginia 74-58 on January 8th, 2022 in Chapel Hill

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers North Carolina 63.2 Points Per Game 78.6 60.1 Opponent PPG 72.6 45.2% Field Goal % 45.8% 42.6% Opponent FG % 43.6% 32.3% Three-Point FG % 37.4% 34.1% Opponent 3PT FG % 34.8% 77th NET Ranking 33rd 77th KenPom Ranking 32nd 61st Strength of Record 28th 7-3 Last 10 Games 8-2

What to Watch For

Battle of the Bigs

In the lone regular season meeting between these two teams, a 74-58 victory for North Carolina on January 8th in Chapel Hill, Armando Bacot put together a dominant performance, recording 29 points and 22 rebounds. Brady Manek was also a factor with 19 points, including five three-pointers. UNC dominated the big men battle, as Virginia's center duo of Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick combined to score just two points and attempted only three shots. Caffaro and Shedrick have to be more physical this time around, keeping Bacot off the glass and making sure Manek is tagged at the three-point line. Armando Bacot had 23 points on 10/11 shooting in UNC's win at Duke on Saturday and he finished second in the voting for ACC Player of the Year. He has the ability to take over games and Virginia must be sound and physical in the paint to prevent that from happening on Thursday night.

Stamina and Momentum

Fatigue could be a factor for the Cavaliers after playing such a hard-fought battle against the Cardinals on Wednesday night as they turn around to face a very physical Tar Heels team that has had plenty of rest since its last game. Virginia could be better adjusted to playing in the ACC Tournament environment than UNC, though.

UVA comes in on a two-game winning streak, having won two in a row against Louisville, but North Carolina is the hottest team in the ACC and brings a five-game winning streak into postseason play, capped off by a stunning victory over Duke in Coach K's final game at Cameron. Records are 0-0 at the ACC Tournament, but momentum is a factor and the Tar Heels have a lot of it.

Virginia Slows it Down

The Cavaliers "embraced the pace" to the fullest extent in their 51-50 win over Louisville in the second round, beating the Cardinals in a slow-grind game that came down to the last possession. Virginia will likely need to do the same in order to have a chance against a North Carolina team that flexed its offensive firepower at Duke on Saturday. Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Brady Manek each scored at least 20 points as the Tar Heels showed just how dangerous they can be when they play their best. UVA will need one of its best defensive performances of the season to have a shot at advancing to the ACC semifinals.

What's at Stake

North Carolina

UNC is firmly in the NCAA Tournament, so the ACC Tournament only serves as an opportunity for the Tar Heels to improve their seeding on Selection Sunday. However, North Carolina would love to win its 27th ACC Tournament title and first since 2016, especially if it means preventing Duke from taking home the title in Coach K's final season.

Virginia

UVA's win over Louisville does nothing to improve Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume, but it does keep the Cavaliers afloat and give them an opportunity to pick up a Quad 1 win against North Carolina. A few bubble teams fell on Wednesday night, so the door is open for the Hoos to take advantage if they can manage to upset the Tar Heels in the quarterfinals. With a win over UNC, Virginia stays alive for an NCAA Tournament bid. With a loss, those hopes come to an end.

