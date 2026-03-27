The Virginia Cavaliers are now one day away from their Sweet 16 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are looking to make a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance, but the Hoos have been showing great promise throughout their 2025-26 campaign and into the postseason—do they have what it takes to upset TCU this year?

With a unit as skilled as theirs, Virginia certainly has a fair shot at coming out on top, but not without challenge. The Horned Frogs bring size and competencies on offense and defense. Their starting lineup and rotation are threatening, primarily consisting of Olivia Miles, Taylor Bigby, Clara Silva, Donovyn Hunter and Marta Suarez. How do the Cavaliers stack up next to this unit?

UVA's Projected Lineup

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson and Louisville Cardinals guard Skylar Jones | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Virginia fans can bank on seeing Kymora Johnson, Tabitha Amanze, Sa'Myah Smith, Paris Clark and Romi Levy in the starting five. Johnson leads the pack here, heading for the Cavaliers. With an average of 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 41.3% from the floor, the 5'7" guard holds a lot of power in her hands for this matchup.

To add to Johnson's already impressive resume, alongside Smith, the duo is the first UVA pair to score over 20 points in an NCAA Tournament since 1992. Needless to say, fans can expect a prolific performance out of these starters, and ultimately, the outcome of the game will largely rely on them.

Snapchat of UVA's Bench

Virginia Cavaliers forward Caitlin Weimar and Louisville Cardinals forward Laura Ziegler | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Outside of the starting five, Adeang Ring, Breona Hurd, Caitin Weimar, Gabby White and Jillian Brown are likely to make an appearance. Interestingly enough, both Virginia basketball programs—men's and women's—have had strong benches this year.

Weimer, in particular, has been a stunner throughout her campaign. She is currently averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 58.6% from the floor. Her strongest games arrived on Jan. 29 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when she posted a shocking 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Just a few days prior, on Jan. 22, she logged 20 points against the Pittsburgh Panthers, along with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

The Hoos are more than capable of pulling off a victory over the Horned Frogs, but doing so will require all hands on deck. This has been a record-setting season for the Cavaliers, and it's unlikely that their momentum is going to dip now.