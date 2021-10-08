Relive Reece Beekman’s Buzzer Beater in the ACC Tournament

As Reece Beekman turns 20 today, we thought now would be as good a time as any to take a look back at the play of the year from the 2020-2021 UVA men’s basketball season.

With the quarterfinal game of the ACC Tournament between Virginia and Syracuse tied at 69, Kihei Clark drove into the lane and kicked it out to Beekman, who nailed the buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.

Despite the fact that Beekman had yet to record a single point in the game, the true freshman had no problem knocking down the game-winning shot.

Just because we’re still feeling a little sad about Dave Koehn’s departure, here’s his call of Beekman’s shot:

And for good measure, here’s the shot one more time from the courtside angle.

Beekman had a fantastic first year at UVA, starting in 20 of Virginia’s 25 games and leading the team in steals with 30. As he enters his sophomore season, Beekman has already shown tremendous promise as the next great Cavalier point guard.

Happy birthday, Reece Beekman.

