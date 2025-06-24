Ryan Odom Reloads: Breaking Down Virginia’s 10-Man Incoming Class for 2025–26
Ryan Odom didn’t waste time making his presence felt in Charlottesville. Fresh off an A-10 championship and NCAA Tournament run at VCU, he stepped into a Virginia program in need of a reset—and immediately went to work.
He wasted no time. In his first offseason, Odom and his staff landed 10 newcomers: five grad transfers, two freshmen, two international prospects, and a redshirt wing from his former program. The group covers every position and checks nearly every box—scoring, size, shooting, and rim protection.
Here’s a breakdown of the newcomers set to define the Odom era’s first chapter.
Grad Transfers: Veteran Scoring and Two-Way Production
Malik Thomas – Guard, 6’5” – San Francisco (via USC)
Thomas arrives as Virginia’s most proven scorer. He led the WCC in points per game (19.9), hit 189 free throws—most in school history—and capped his season with 36 points in an NIT second-round game. He’s physical and fearless, the kind of player who can get you a shot late in the clock. After two years at USC and two more as a featured option at USF, Thomas gives Odom a needed go-to presence.
Dallin Hall – Guard, 6’4” – BYU
A veteran point guard with Big 12 experience, Hall brings poise and playmaking. He averaged nearly seven points a game and handed out 133 assists last year, and he doesn’t turn the ball over. His best game came in a double-overtime win at Iowa State, where he scored 22 points. Hall won’t blow by defenders, but he’s tough, intelligent, and capable of running the offense when the pace slows down.
Jacari White – Guard, 6’3” – North Dakota State
White is a shooter with volume and touch. He averaged over 17 points per game, hit nearly 40 percent from three, and had multiple games with six or more made threes. His ability to stretch the floor opens up Virginia’s spacing in ways last year’s group couldn’t. Look for him to carve out a major role in three-guard sets.
Sam Lewis – Wing, 6’6” – Toledo
Lewis brings size and one elite skill: shooting. He led the MAC in three-point percentage (44.4) and was Toledo’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game. At 6’6”, he can play either wing spot and defend multiple positions. He’s not a creator off the bounce, but his floor-spacing ability and feel for the game make him a strong fit for Odom’s offense.
Devin Tillis – Forward, 6’7” – UC Irvine (via UNLV)
Tillis is a glue guy who puts up numbers. He averaged nearly 14 points and eight rebounds and recorded seven double-doubles for a 24-win UC Irvine team. He’s physical in the paint, rarely makes mistakes, and knows how to play within a system. Expect him to compete for early minutes at the four.
Ugonna Onyenso – Center, 7’0” – Kansas State (via Kentucky)
Onyenso might be Virginia’s most important defensive addition. He blocked 66 shots at Kentucky two years ago and continued to anchor the paint in limited time at Kansas State. Offensively, he’s a low-usage finisher, but his presence at the rim changes the way teams attack. If he stays healthy, he’ll give the Cavaliers a true shot-blocking anchor.
Freshmen: Instate with Lots of Upside
Silas Barksdale – Forward, 6’8” – Hampton, VA (Woodside HS)
Few players in the state filled a box score like Barksdale did last season. He averaged 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists while leading Woodside to a dominant campaign, and cleaned up just about every player of the year award along the way. His frame and effort translate immediately, but his offensive game is still rounding out. If the jumper continues to improve, Virginia could be looking at a future starter—maybe sooner than expected.
Chance Mallory – Guard, 5’9” – Charlottesville, VA (St. Anne's Belfield - STAB)
Mallory arrives as one of the most prolific high school guards in Central Virginia history. A three-time VPL Player of the Year, he graduated as STAB’s all-time leader in points, assists, and steals—numbers that speak to both his consistency and command of the game. He once knocked down 11 threes in a single night and finished his career with a 45-point performance. At 5-foot-9, he’ll face obvious physical challenges in the ACC, but his pace, vision, and shot-making give him a real opportunity to earn minutes if he can hold his own defensively.
International Additions: Long-Term Potential and Goals
Martin Carrere – Wing, 6’8” – VCU (France)
Carrere didn’t see the court last season but arrives with polish from years of high-level European competition. He helped lead France’s U18 team at EuroBasket and shot nearly 43 percent from three during the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. If he can handle the pace of the ACC, he’ll push for minutes in the frontcourt rotation sooner rather than later.
Johann Grünloh – Center, 7’0” – RASTA Vechta (Germany)
Few international prospects UVA has landed come with a track record like Grünloh’s. A standout in Germany’s top domestic development league, he was named U22 Player of the Year and twice earned all-defensive honors. His frame and timing make him an ideal rim protector, and while his offensive game is still evolving, his instincts on the defensive end are well ahead of most freshmen. He’ll be brought along patiently, but the upside is clear.
The Outlook
Odom didn’t just add talent—he added balance. This group gives Virginia more shooting, more defensive size, and more experience than it had last season.
Thomas, White, and Lewis are ready-made scorers. Hall brings structure at the point. Tillis and Onyenso fill critical frontcourt needs. The freshmen and international additions provide the program with long-term continuity that it lacked during recent years marked by a heavy focus on portals.