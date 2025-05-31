SI’s Kevin Sweeney Slots Virginia Basketball at No. 20 in Newest Poll
The eight-player transfer class, along with two incoming high school recruits and two returning players, has now not only created a buzz in Charlottesville. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated writer Kevin Sweeney published a Way-Too-Early NCAA men’s college basketball ranking, putting the Hoos 20th as he projects Virginia to have a resurgence under Ryan Odom for the 2025-26 season.
Sweeney ranked the Cavaliers as the third-best ACC team behind Duke and Louisville, who garnered rankings of eight and ten, respectively. As for Virginia’s rationale, Sweeney wrote:
“Ryan Odom has built up this Virginia roster quickly since taking over this spring. The Cavaliers went international for a high-level center in Johann Grünloh and are working to get another top prospect in 22-year-old Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder eligible. In the portal, San Francisco transfer Malik Thomas is a high-impact addition as a scorer, while Jacari White (NDSU) and Sam Lewis (Toledo) are elite-level shooters.”
As seen above, Sweeney starts his analysis of Virginia with German center Johann Grünloh, a projected second-round pick for the 2026 NBA Draft. While playing for Rasta Vechta in Germany, Grünloh averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game this past season. Further, he shot 47.6% from the floor and 35.4% from three-point range.
Speaking of three-point range, that’s been a trend in the players Ryan Odom has brought in for his first season in Charlottesville.
Another player Sweeney mentions is Malik Thomas who shot a 39.7% clip this past year at San Francisco. Thomas also provides Virginia with a prudent scoring presence, averaging 19.9 points per game last year. Thomas will also improve the Hoos free-throw shooting as he closed his season going 17/17 from the charity stripe in a second-round NIT loss to Loyola-Chicago.
Continuing the notion of elite shooters, Jacari White and Sam Lewis arrive to Virginia ready to show their talent in a Power 4 conference.
Beginning with White, the North Dakota State transfer is a 40% career three-point shooter, shooting an astounding 45.5% in 2023-24 from downtown. White also brings a defensive profile for the Cavaliers as he earned Summit League All-Defensive Team two years ago while earning Second Team All-Summit League this past year.
Moving to Sam Lewis, he shot 44.4% from three-point land this past year while averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 47% from the field for the Toledo Rockets.
The last player Sweeney mentions is Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder, who Virginia has been reportedly working to bring to Charlottesville over the last few weeks. De Ridder is a 6’8 power forward, a projected second-round NBA draft selection for next year. In Spain this past year, he averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.
With Ryan Odom producing such a talented transfer class alongside incoming freshmen Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale, the Hoos are poised for success this fall.