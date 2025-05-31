College Basketball Expert Details Why Malik Thomas Will Be An Impact Player For Virginia Basketball
Virginia Basketball made one of the biggest additions through the transfer portal this offseason when they got San Francisco guard Malik Thomas to commit to the program and new head coach Ryan Odom. Thomas was one of the best scoring guards available in the portal and the Cavaliers had to beat out some real heavy hitters to land him.
What kind of impact is he going to bring to the floor this season though? ESPN's Jeff Borzello gave a quick breakdown in a recent article and ranked Thomas as the No. 46 transfer that was available in the portal:
46. Malik Thomas, 6-5, SG, Sr.
Transferring from San Francisco to Virginia
Outlook with Virginia: "Thomas could be the top offensive option for new head coach Ryan Odom. Thomas is the most proven scorer on the roster and will immediately start in the backcourt next to BYU transfer Dallin Hall. Odom has filled his first Virginia team with high-end perimeter shooters, and Thomas fits it well."
Pre-commitment analysis: "It was initially unclear if Thomas had any remaining eligibility, given he played, albeit sparingly, over a full season at USC in 2021-22, but he was granted another year. A first-team All-WCC selection, he averaged 19.9 points and shot 39.4% from 3-point range."
Our own William Smythe gave his breakdown of Thomas when he gave his commitment to the Cavaliers:
The 6’5”, 205 lb. guard led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season (19.9 PPG) and made the conference’s first-team list. He won a waiver after playing nine games at Southern California during his freshman campaign in 2021-22 and comes into Virginia as a graduate transfer.
Thomas chose San Francisco prior to his junior season, ultimately finding his footing after transitioning from the Pac-12. He led the Dons to a 25-10 record last year and recorded 20-plus points in 17 of 34 games played. Notably, Thomas averaged a 39.7% 3PT clip over his two seasons in the WCC. Despite having played sparingly in a high-major conference, Thomas is a prime example of finding “greener grass” at the mid-major level and returning with confidence to a high-caliber league in the ACC.
The California native will now play his last season of college basketball on the East Coast. Although Virginia had been linked to the senior guard for quite some time, Odom and his staff had to wait for a verdict on an extra year of eligibility. All signs would point to Thomas as a starter who fills the last area of need for this roster — an elite scorer.
If you’re looking for more evidence of his chops, Thomas dumped 52 combined points on Gonzaga over two contests and went nine of 16 from three. He also put up 25 against Memphis and twice hit the 35-point mark against Loyola-Chicago, capped by a perfect 17-of-17 performance from the charity stripe in a second-round NIT loss to the Ramblers. Somehow, free-throw shooting might be a strength for the ‘Hoos.
As with Grünloh’s addition, Virginia’s ceiling drastically improves with Thomas’ announcement. Odom has rounded out his frontcourt and added a three-level scorer in the span of two weeks. Thomas would presumably slot in at the three to start the 2025-26 season.
In terms of his game, the San Francisco transfer is an offensive weapon who can aggressively drive to the basket or fire a three-pointer off of a quick screen. Virginia hasn’t been too familiar with downhill guards that can create for themselves, and the West Coast Conference’s scoring champion is just that. He has great size, explodes off of the dribble, and loves a fadeaway from the midrange. Thomas and North Dakota State transfer Jacari White will also be a high-octane duo in transition, another contrast from Virginia teams of recent.
With transfer news flying around in Charlottesville, here is what we predict will be the starting five and bench rotation next year. Thomas and Grünloh are the biggest fish."
Landing Thomas was huge for this program and I think he has the ability to challenge for an All-ACC spot if healthy.