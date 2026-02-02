Stock Report for UVA After Win Over Boston College: Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso Rise

The Virginia Cavaliers pulled off a gripping 73-66 victory against Boston College over the weekend in Chestnut Hill, Mass. They struggled to pull ahead during the first half, but in the second, they managed to take a slight lead—it wasn't by much, but it was just enough to give them a bit of an edge.

As the story goes, this was by no means a smooth game for the Cavaliers. Foul troubles continues, defending was a challenge, but ultimately a win is a win for Virginia.

Despite yet another close game and a long string of hiccups along the way, several Cavaliers saw their stock rise by the end of the meeting. Of course, one of the young stars made the list once again, while two others made a surprise appearance.

Jacari White

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Senior Jacari White is steadily making his way back to his form before injury. The 6'5" guard posted eight points, two rebounds and one steal, shooting 60.0% from the floor. This certainly wasn't his most productive matchup; that title goes to his Dec. 6 matchup against Dayton, when he scored 25 points. Considering he was sidelined due to injury, watching him return is reassuring. He saw a slight rise in his stock.

"... Jacari, he was more like himself. That was the first time you know he's played like himself since the injury," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference.

Thijs De Ridder

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Forward Thijs De Ridder lands himself on this list once again. As with White, this was far from his most productive game, but he still led UVA with 17 points. Additionally, he recorded five rebounds, Virginia's third-most behind Ugonna Onyenso with seven and Chance Mallory with six.

This brings De Ridder's season averages to 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor. Given that he's only a freshman, albeit a 6'9" freshman, his stat sheet points toward a successful basketball career.

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Onyenso brings immense size to the court, and combined with his veteran energy, he makes up a valuable portion of Virginia's program. During this matchup, he tied Boston College's Fred Payne with seven rebounds.

Along the way, the 7'0" senior posted seven points, one assist and one block, shooting 50.0% from the floor. He isn't often a spotlight player, but as Odom stated in his media appearance, ".. Ugo was great off the bench today..."

