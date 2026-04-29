The Improvements Virginia Basketball's Returning Players Need To Make Next Season

Virginia’s roster is beginning to come into focus with the players that will be returning next season and the addition Virginia made in the portal. Now it is time to take a glance at the improvements each of the returning players needs to make, to ensure the growth of the basketball team and that the Cavaliers can take a step forward next year.

Thijs De Ridder

De Ridder was the Cavaliers' best player a season ago; he averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, leading Virginia in both categories. De Ridder was also named an All-ACC selection a year ago. He also shot 51% from the field and 35.7% from there. He is easily the most complete player on the team. However, an area he can improve is on the defensive side of the ball with his perimeter defense and being able to help in the interior. If he can be more consistent there, he has a chance to be one of the best prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft. De Ridder has a plethora of tools, and if he can show what he can do defensively, he will be a top guy.

Johann Grünloh

Grünloh is easily the best player returning on the roster defensively and will make a big impact there. The biggest thing for him is adding to his offensive game. Being able to use the mid-range game a bit more and finishing around the basket more could do wonders. We also saw Grünloh be more comfortable shooting the three-ball as the season wore on, and he shot 35% from beyond the arc. If he can increase that to 37%, then it will be hard to keep him off the floor and will only help with the floor spacing. Rebounding is another area he could improve; Grünloh only averaged 5.2 rebounds per game a season ago. Virginia is going to need him to increase that number higher. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points, and if he can get that to double figures and improve some of the areas highlighted, he could be in store for a monster year.

Sam Lewis

Lewis was the second-best shooter on the team, shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. He averaged 10.6 points per game. Virginia will need that type of shooting and scoring again next season to be a team you have to defend from beyond the arc. Lewis has shown he has the offense down pack for the most part. Where his game can take the next jump is defensively

Chance Mallory

Mallory had a great debut season for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as the backup point guard. He had a number of games where he carried the Cavaliers to victory and made plays. He should be the starting point guard this season for the Hoos. While he can score at a high level, his playmaking will be a key area this season. Mallory will have to set the table for others this season while also balancing getting his. It won’t be easy, but Mallory showed flashes last season that he is more than capable of doing so. It will be interesting to see his development, but playmaking is probably the most glaring area.

Silas Barksdale

Coming out of high school, Barksdale was a four-star prospect and a heavily sought-after player. Last season, he redshirted. Barksdale was rarely on the court, but now he sits in a spot where he should become a solid rotational piece next season. For that to happen, he has to gain the trust of the coaching staff and have a strong offseason.

Elijah Gertrude

Gertrude is one who should see the court more in 2026. Every time he stepped on the floor, he made plays and was a crowd-pleaser. From posterous dunks to three-point shots, to make defenders fall, Gertrude is a player well worth watching. He is a guy with strong potential and just needs more opportunities. He should have them next fall. Improvement is not really the word for Gertrude, but more so opportunity.

Martin Carrere

Martin Carrere will be able to improve his defense and shooting. He only shot 16.7% from beyond the arc a season ago. If Coach Odom is going to trust him on the court, then he has to be able to shoot the ball at a much higher clip. Also, being a guard on this team, you have to be able to defend at a high level. Can Carrere become a better on-ball defender?

Carter Lang

A player who has waited for his turn patiently. Lang has great size and strength at the forward position. He stands at 6’9 and 250 pounds. He would be the perfect backup for Thijs De Ridder. However, to see more time, Lang will have to be more aggressive with his opportunities and take advantage when they are presented. If he can become a better defender and scorer, he should be able to log minutes this season for the Cavaliers.

Owen Odom

Odom is an interesting case to look at for Virginia. He is a 6’1 guard from Maryland and can easily thrust himself into a backup point guard role. How does he make that happen? Has to show that he can run the offense with the second unit and that he can create shots for himself. Chance Mallory is an excellent case study of what to do and how to do it successfully. Mallory thrived in that role last season, and Odom has the potential to do the same. If he can score the basketball at a high level, play defense, and distribute, he should see the court way more.

Desmond Roberts

Roberts barely saw the floor last year and will have a tough road to see the court with all the players returning. What he can do to ensure that he does is to become a defensive player for Coach Odom. The Cavaliers don’t have any defensive stoppers, and they could use one that can come in and bring the energy. Roberts could relish in that role and be a guy that Coach Odom can use in certain situations. When you get near the end of the roster, you have to find guys who can fill specific roles, and Roberts can easily do that.