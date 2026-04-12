Virginia Guard Sam Lewis Will Reportedly Return To Charlottesville Next Season

The good news just keeps coming for Virignia Basketball.

UVA has seen the majority of its players who had eligibility left announce their return for next season, but one player still remained and that was starter Sam Lewis. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Lewis is going to be back for another season with the Hoos, which gives them a huge boost for their chances next season to compete in the ACC.

Source: Sam Lewis has agreed to a deal to return to Virginia next season.



The 6-7 Lewis averaged 10.6 PPG last season and was an integral part of the Cavaliers' 30 wins in their first year under Ryan Odom. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2026

What does this mean?

With Lewis now back in the fold, UVA is set to return Thijs de Ridder, Chance Mallory, Johann Grunloh, Silas Barksdale, Elijah Gertrude, and Martin Carrere next season and the Cavaliers roster, though still additions to make, looks like one of, if not the best one in the ACC next season.

UVA is still going to be missing important contributors such as Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, and Devin Tillis, but one of the top things that every head coach has to do in modern college basketball is retain the talent that he wants on the roster. Ryan Odom has done that and in doing so has made the Cavaliers a potential preseason top ten team next season.

Lewis was an ACC All-Tournament First Team selection and averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field, 40.3% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line Lewis reached double figures in 21 games, including two 20-point efforts and scored a career-high 23 points at NC State (1/3/26).

So what does Virginia need to do in the transfer portal now that they have most of their core from last season back?

I think the easy answers to that question are shooting and more rim protection. While Grunloh is solid in the paint and a reason that Virginia was one of the best shot blocking teams in the country this past season, but replacing Ugonna Onyenso is not going to be an easy taks.

Replacing White off the bench is not going to be easy either and it would be a great additoin if Odom could find a wing player that could score and be effective in the halfcourt. That was what was missing in the loss against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament and that is what could make Virginia potentially the ACC favorite heading into next season.

Let's see what the next phase of roster building holds for Virginia, but getting Sam Lewis back is huge for this team next season.